Port Townsend's Historic Hotel Offers Cozy Stays In A Haunted Coastal Washington Castle With Fairytale Charms

Not far from the Port Townsend waterfront in Washington stands a mysterious castle where cozy stays meet eerie legends. Built in 1892 by Charles Eisenbeis, a prominent businessman and the town's first ever mayor, Manresa Castle was designed to impress. With its Prussian-inspired architecture boasting 30 rooms over three grand stories, the estate did a good job of cementing the entrepreneur's legacy. Now, more than 130 years later, the mansion has been repurposed as a historic three-star hotel. Though updated with modern comforts, it still carries an air of fairytale charm. But it's far from just another overnight stay. This Washington landmark carries a haunted legacy, with guests sharing stories of flickering lights, heavy footsteps in empty corridors, and ghostly figures roaming the grounds.

The castle itself is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, brought to life with the help of German carpenters. Intricate woodwork, tiled fireplaces, and 12-inch-thick walls add to its fortress-like feel. Originally housing just three lavatories, the current building has a staggering 43 bathrooms. The moody interiors, complete with narrow passageways, rich wood paneling and ceilings, and ornate carpeting and wallpaper, give the space a classic spooky ambiance.

It's no wonder the Travel Channel's "Ghost Adventures" filmed an episode here in 2015, spotlighting the castle's haunted legacy and fueling traveler curiosity ever since. Today, it's this ghostly allure that attracts many of the hotel's guests. As one Google review put it: "The staff was awesome, told us stories about the hotel and spots they'd experienced things. We got some good readings despite having a very comfortable night's sleep. Even if you're not looking for Ghosts, the Manresa has some interesting history and beautiful common rooms."