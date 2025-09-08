Port Townsend's Historic Hotel Offers Cozy Stays In A Haunted Coastal Washington Castle With Fairytale Charms
Not far from the Port Townsend waterfront in Washington stands a mysterious castle where cozy stays meet eerie legends. Built in 1892 by Charles Eisenbeis, a prominent businessman and the town's first ever mayor, Manresa Castle was designed to impress. With its Prussian-inspired architecture boasting 30 rooms over three grand stories, the estate did a good job of cementing the entrepreneur's legacy. Now, more than 130 years later, the mansion has been repurposed as a historic three-star hotel. Though updated with modern comforts, it still carries an air of fairytale charm. But it's far from just another overnight stay. This Washington landmark carries a haunted legacy, with guests sharing stories of flickering lights, heavy footsteps in empty corridors, and ghostly figures roaming the grounds.
The castle itself is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, brought to life with the help of German carpenters. Intricate woodwork, tiled fireplaces, and 12-inch-thick walls add to its fortress-like feel. Originally housing just three lavatories, the current building has a staggering 43 bathrooms. The moody interiors, complete with narrow passageways, rich wood paneling and ceilings, and ornate carpeting and wallpaper, give the space a classic spooky ambiance.
It's no wonder the Travel Channel's "Ghost Adventures" filmed an episode here in 2015, spotlighting the castle's haunted legacy and fueling traveler curiosity ever since. Today, it's this ghostly allure that attracts many of the hotel's guests. As one Google review put it: "The staff was awesome, told us stories about the hotel and spots they'd experienced things. We got some good readings despite having a very comfortable night's sleep. Even if you're not looking for Ghosts, the Manresa has some interesting history and beautiful common rooms."
Manresa Castle is said to be home to mysterious paranormal activity
The ghost stories of Manresa Castle stretch back to the late 1800s, when it was constructed in the coastal village of Port Townsend, still considered one of the Pacific Northwest's prettiest small towns. At the time, the massive estate was built as a home for Charles and Kate Eisenbeis, who lived there until Charles' death in 1902. The castle stood vacant until 1925, when it was repurposed as a holiday destination for nuns. It changed hands (and names) many times between then and 1968, and was even used as a theological training campus for final-year priests.
As legend has it, the political and religious figures who once lived in the castle never truly left. Visitors have recounted countless paranormal encounters, including flickering lights, creaking doors that open and close on their own, and eerie whispers in the halls. The dark wooden interiors only amplify the effect. Two rooms in particular, room 306 and 302, stand out as the creepiest. The story behind room 306 tells of a woman who jumped from the bedroom window to her death after hearing her lover had died at sea, only for him to return alive days later. Guests say they can feel her presence through a strong scent of perfume, flickering lights, and a TV that turns itself on and off. Room 302, meanwhile, is said to be haunted by a Jesuit priest who hung himself in the turret tower.
Whether you're a believer in paranormal activity or a skeptic who just enjoys a good story, spending a night in Manrusa Castle feels more like an experience than a simple place to stay. Every creek, shadow, and cold draft is a reminder of the building's incredible history.
Everything you need to know about visiting Manresa Castle
The hotel offers a variety of suites, ranging from cozy queen rooms with separate bathrooms to basic en suites, water-view rooms, king suites, and even a family suite. Most rooms are suited for up to two guests, except the double queen rooms, which can accommodate four. The queen suite with a separate bathroom is the most affordable, priced at $115 per night, as of this writing. Couples can indulge in the king suite with a spa, starting at $240 per night. The family suite is the largest, with four double beds and space for eight guests at $420 per night. Amenities are simple but practical, including in-room tea and coffee facilities, complimentary toiletries, and free on-site parking.
Dining is part of the experience at Manresa Castle, too. The on-site Enchanted Castle Restaurant Lounge and Bar serves Mexican- and Asian-inspired food such as nachos, ceviche, and fajita salads in a laid-back setting. Open from 3 p.m. until late evening, hours vary slightly throughout the week, with extended service until 11 p.m. on weekends.
Manresa Castle enjoys a prime location along Washington's Puget Sound. It sits between some of North America's best national parks and reserves, including Olympic National Park and Mount Rainier National Park. The hotel is just a short drive from downtown Port Townsend, and only five minutes from Fort Worden Historical State Park, home to Washington's sea-glass beaches. The Port Townsend Ferry Terminal, less than two miles away, provides easy access to the San Juan Islands across the Puget Sound and Haro Strait. For air travel, Jefferson County International Airport is less than five miles from the hotel, though it mainly caters to scenic flights. The nearest major hub is Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, about a 1-hour, 45-minute drive away.