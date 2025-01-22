Stay Alert To Avoid Getting Robbed On The Infamous Bus In Rome Known As The 'Pickpocket Express'
From subways to buses to trams, public transport is often the most efficient way to see the sites in Europe. This is especially true in Rome where bus lines 40 (express) and 64 (local) run the same route, going straight from the central Termini Station to the Vatican with helpful stops near the Roman Forum and Colosseum. Unfortunately, this bus route has been dubbed the "Pickpocket Express," according to Rome experts and travelers, while others call it the "Wallet Eater." But whatever name you use, there's no denying that it has a dubious reputation as a hunting ground for pickpockets preying on unsuspecting tourists.
Italy, especially Rome, has some of Europe's highest reports of pickpocketing. Though public transportation may be the easiest way to see the sights, it's also the most likely place to get your wallet stolen, according to Rick Steves. So, what's the best way to navigate the city without losing your wallet? The first step is to make yourself a difficult target.
Watch what you wear when traveling in Rome
Tripadvisor is full of warnings about Rome's notorious No. 64 bus. HenionJD, a long-time visitor to Rome, warns: "If this is your first time in Rome, using a money belt or other type of security apparatus is highly recommended. You might think 'I'll just ... be wary and pay attention' but trust me, Rome is one of the easiest cities in the world in which to get distracted, especially for a first timer."
Pickpockets love bags that are easy to open or slip off the shoulder with just a nudge. Thieves tend to target specific types of purses and bags, including backpacks. It's tempting to think rucksacks are the ultimate travel carrier. Unfortunately, they are easy to steal from without the wearer noticing what's happening behind them. Seasoned travelers warn that even zip pockets can be surprisingly easy to steal from. A skilled snatcher can cover the zipper on a crowded bus and reach in without you seeing. It's best to keep your bag within your line of vision with your hand over the opening, or use a concealed wallet or money belt.
Stay alert and plan ahead
It's not just the 64 bus that's known for pickpockets, unfortunately. As Rome travel guide Scott Rozier points out in his YouTube video, Rome is generally a safe city, but he estimates that "there could actually be several thousand pickpockets that take place in Rome on a busy day." He says that public transportation is where many pickpockets operate, particularly as commuters enter and exit. The jostling creates the perfect distraction for thieves to lift a wallet. Some pickpockets have also devised elaborate scams to distract targets before stealing their belongings.
One way to evade pickpockets is to plan and buy tickets in advance. This prevents you from standing in line and becoming an easy target. "Whenever people congregate, you have more of a chance of being pickpocketed or somebody bumping into you and taking something," says Rozier. His advice? For Rome's public transport, download the Tap&Go app, which allows you to hop on and off the metro and bus with a phone tap. Alternatively, if you're brave enough to tackle Italian traffic, you can avoid the bus and metro with bike and scooter sharing. It's a sustainable mode of transportation that has become increasingly popular in many Italian cities, including Rome.