Stay Alert To Avoid Getting Robbed On The Infamous Bus In Rome Known As The 'Pickpocket Express'

From subways to buses to trams, public transport is often the most efficient way to see the sites in Europe. This is especially true in Rome where bus lines 40 (express) and 64 (local) run the same route, going straight from the central Termini Station to the Vatican with helpful stops near the Roman Forum and Colosseum. Unfortunately, this bus route has been dubbed the "Pickpocket Express," according to Rome experts and travelers, while others call it the "Wallet Eater." But whatever name you use, there's no denying that it has a dubious reputation as a hunting ground for pickpockets preying on unsuspecting tourists.

Italy, especially Rome, has some of Europe's highest reports of pickpocketing. Though public transportation may be the easiest way to see the sights, it's also the most likely place to get your wallet stolen, according to Rick Steves. So, what's the best way to navigate the city without losing your wallet? The first step is to make yourself a difficult target.