Rick Steves Shares The Shirt Mistake You Want To Avoid When Traveling Around Europe

Packing for a trip to Europe can be a bit trickier than you might imagine. In addition to making sure you're not overpacking or forgetting something important, you're likely concerned about taking a country's dress codes and mores into consideration. That can be especially difficult if you're dealing with warm weather, and Europe has been having some really hot summers lately. You want to be comfortable, but you don't want to be disrespectful. Luckily, travel pro Rick Steves has some great advice on this topic, specifically on the type of shirt you should skip if you're vacationing in Europe. On his website, Steves writes, "Some churches, mostly in southern Europe, have modest-dress requirements: no shorts or bare shoulders." While he says that some places don't strictly enforce the dress code, others do, and when you're packing, tank tops are best left behind.

Sightseeing in Europe means you're likely to be visiting some religious sites, and the bare shoulders exposed by a tank top might bar you from entering. In addition, Steves reminds us that the European definition of casual isn't quite the same as it is in the United States. You're going to be better off wearing a shirt with sleeves, even short ones. However, if you can't live without your tank top, or sleeves just aren't something you like to wear, there is a solution: scarves.