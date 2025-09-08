Rick Steves Shares The Shirt Mistake You Want To Avoid When Traveling Around Europe
Packing for a trip to Europe can be a bit trickier than you might imagine. In addition to making sure you're not overpacking or forgetting something important, you're likely concerned about taking a country's dress codes and mores into consideration. That can be especially difficult if you're dealing with warm weather, and Europe has been having some really hot summers lately. You want to be comfortable, but you don't want to be disrespectful. Luckily, travel pro Rick Steves has some great advice on this topic, specifically on the type of shirt you should skip if you're vacationing in Europe. On his website, Steves writes, "Some churches, mostly in southern Europe, have modest-dress requirements: no shorts or bare shoulders." While he says that some places don't strictly enforce the dress code, others do, and when you're packing, tank tops are best left behind.
Sightseeing in Europe means you're likely to be visiting some religious sites, and the bare shoulders exposed by a tank top might bar you from entering. In addition, Steves reminds us that the European definition of casual isn't quite the same as it is in the United States. You're going to be better off wearing a shirt with sleeves, even short ones. However, if you can't live without your tank top, or sleeves just aren't something you like to wear, there is a solution: scarves.
Avoiding clothing mistakes in Europe, per Rick Steves
Scarves can be an essential accessory for European travel, and not just for churches. Rick Steves also notes, "Synagogues and mosques may require women to cover their hair." If you're wearing a scarf, you can cover both your shoulders and hair if required. You can even tie one around your waist to cover your knees if you're wearing shorts. (However, shorts are another thing you may want to skip, according to Steves.) Though the travel expert says that some bigger churches may have tissue paper to cover your bare skin, you can't count on it. A scarf is your best bet, and it's easy to either tie it around your purse or put it in your backpack if you don't want to wear it during the day. If you forget, some churches have vendors just outside, selling scarves for exactly this purpose. This advice goes for people wearing sleeveless dresses as well.
All of that said, skipping the tank top in the first place makes it all easier. If it's the temperature that made you want to wear a tank top, that's understandable. However, a short-sleeved shirt in light colors that don't absorb heat can keep you just as cool. You should also choose something in a breathable fabric like cotton, silk, or linen, so you sweat a bit less. It's worth keeping Steves' advice in mind. After coming all this way to see the sights, a missing bit of fabric keeping you from seeing the attractions isn't worth it.