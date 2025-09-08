Trying To Eat This Famous Chicago Food Could Be An Instant Ticket To A Total Tourist Trap

From rich history and stunning architecture to famed sports teams and world-class museums, there are quite a few things that Chicago is known for. Taking the cake for the most appetizing attraction is its iconic food scene. Consisting of a plump, all-beef dog traditionally topped with onions, tomatoes, pickle spears, peppers, mustard, and relish on a poppy seed bun, the Chicago-style hot dog is among the most famous foods to come out of the Windy City. (For an unbelievably tasty one with a side of playful profanity, check out Chicago's "most notorious hot dog stand"). Rivaling the delicious dog is the thick and cheesy culinary icon: Chicago deep-dish pizza. Invented in Chicago in 1943, the distinctive pizza is baked using, well, a deep dish instead of a flat tray, creating a tall, thick-crusted pie. In addition to its voluminous shape, the toppings of a Chicago-style pizza are inverted, with the cheese sprinkled on the bottom, followed by the desired meats or veggies in the middle, and a generous layer of sauce slathered on top.

If you're trying to get your hands (and your mouth) on a Chicago deep-dish pizza, there are plenty of places you can go. However, you must choose wisely. According to locals, the deep-dish pizza scene is one of the most common tourist traps to avoid in Chicago, inspiring long lines and wait times at the city's popular pizzerias. Luckily, with the right planning, there are ways you can avoid falling into the deep-dish tourist trap.