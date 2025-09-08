The Sneaky Ways Airlines Trick Passengers Into Paying Attention To The Safety Demonstration

When you get on a plane, you're likely thinking about nothing more than getting to your seat, lifting your probably overpacked carry-on bag into the overhead bin, and keeping your fingers crossed that no one sits in your row's middle seat. Like many passengers, you may make the mistake of not paying attention to the safety demonstration. Even if you fly all the time, different planes may have different instructions, and keeping everything fresh in your mind can help in the rare event that there's an emergency. Plus, paying attention during the safety demonstration is one of the things flight attendants say makes the best passenger. In fact, airlines have gotten sneaky in terms of getting people to pay attention. You may have noticed that anything you're watching on the in-flight entertainment system gets paused, forcing you to at least be aware that the demonstration is happening. However, airlines are doing far more than that to help ensure your safety.

Some flights have flight attendants doing the demonstration themselves, and not all safety briefings are your standard instructions on oxygen masks, life vests, and seat belts. There are those flight attendants that go the extra mile and end up internet famous. One such person is Zach Haumesser, who went viral on platforms including YouTube for doing his briefing in "Looney Tunes" character voices, like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. Another flight attendant was captured making some pretty funny jokes, one involving a pink Speedo and a hot tub. That would be pretty hard to ignore.