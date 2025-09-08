Vermont's Lovely Little Burlington Suburb Might Be The 'Most Interesting 1.5 Square Mile City On Earth'

The Winooski River — Vermont's third largest — has shaped much of the state, serving as the major waterway between Lake Champlain and the state's northern hinterland. It also flows through Montepelier, a vibrant East Coast city with food and landscapes that feel just like France. At times, the river trickles; at others, it gushes. In Winooski, it cascades into waterfalls, serving as the power source for the textile mills that were the economic backbone of the city for more than a century. The mills also drew immigrants, who helped define Winooski's individuality, so much so that the community broke from Colchester to become an independent city in 1922. The closure of the mills in the 1950s brought decades of hardship, but in the 2000s the city began a rebirth that earned it a new nickname: Burlington's Brooklyn.

The nickname reveals much about Winooski today — alluding to the cool factor injected by a crop of hipster haunts. Funky bars, laptop-friendly cafes, craft breweries, farm-to-table restaurants, and luxury apartments fill the downtown core on and around Main Street. It also points to the immigrant population that makes Winooski Vermont's most ethnically diverse city, a distinction in a state that is about 95% white, according to World Population Review. Geography plays into the reference, too, with Brooklyn across the East River from Manhattan, while Winooski lies across the Winooski River from Burlington, Vermont's largest city, offering an artsy, urban vacation surrounded by mountains. But perhaps what earns the nickname most is the tight community fabric that gives Winooski a distinct, borough-like identity.