Ohio's Peaceful City Is A Riverside Hideaway With Forest Hikes, Lazy Paddles, And A Small-Town Stroll Through History

Fancy some woodland hikes, scenic canoe rides, and a dose of Midwestern charm? Bellbrook, Ohio, is a historic town that has all three. It was established in 1816 and achieved city status in 1974. Located 15 miles from the affordable Midwest mecca of Dayton, Bellbrook is a comparatively small and peaceful suburb in Greene County with a population of over 7,000.

The town's 3 square miles are rich in history and abundant in nature. The Bellbrook Sugarcreek Park District manages nine parks, including Bellbrock Park, where the town's annual festive celebrations and summer festivals take place. Most accommodation options for travelers to Bellbrook are located in nearby Dayton, but there are campsites nearby if you want to fully immerse yourself in nature.

Speaking of nature, Bellbrook is an outdoorsy haven with hikes through forests, beside creeks, and across prairies for the outdoors enthusiasts — and if you fancy something more challenging, Ohio's scenic secret Great Seal State Park is about an hour's drive away, a perfect addition to a weekend itinerary. If you're not interested in hiking, don't worry — there are also highly rated cafes to relax in, pottery classes to try at the local art studio, and a photography gallery to peruse downtown.