Hidden On New Jersey's Shore Is A Friendly Beach City With An Oceanfront Promenade, Artsy Fun, And NYC Proximity

With dozens of options of scenic beaches and old resort towns, lively boardwalks and endless entertainment, the Jersey Shore in summertime is like nowhere else. The only problem is narrowing down which beach city to visit. While towns like Seaside and Cape May tend to get more buzz, Long Branch, nestled in Monmouth County, deserves some of the spotlight as well. As one of New Jersey's best summertime escapes since the 18th century, and once the former stomping grounds of U.S. Presidents Ulysses S. Grant, James A. Garfield, and Woodrow Wilson, Long Branch is the perfect relaxing getaway.

One of the beach's strongest points is its proximity to New York City. From New York Penn Station, a train ride to Long Branch takes an hour and a half. Driving will take you along the Garden State Parkway, so be sure to leave early to beat rush hour, especially during summer weekends. Luckily, there's plenty of parking at Long Branch, and you won't be desperately searching for street parking like at some other New Jersey beaches. If you're coming from farther away, Newark Liberty International Airport is Long Branch's closest airport, just an hour's car ride away or an hour and a half via public transportation. Once you arrive in Long Branch, you're in for a beach day as quiet as Jersey's Ocean Gate — rather than the hustle and crowds of bigger beach towns, Long Branch has a good mix of shops, cafés, and wide beaches, perfect for unhurried vacationers.