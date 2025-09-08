Hidden On New Jersey's Shore Is A Friendly Beach City With An Oceanfront Promenade, Artsy Fun, And NYC Proximity
With dozens of options of scenic beaches and old resort towns, lively boardwalks and endless entertainment, the Jersey Shore in summertime is like nowhere else. The only problem is narrowing down which beach city to visit. While towns like Seaside and Cape May tend to get more buzz, Long Branch, nestled in Monmouth County, deserves some of the spotlight as well. As one of New Jersey's best summertime escapes since the 18th century, and once the former stomping grounds of U.S. Presidents Ulysses S. Grant, James A. Garfield, and Woodrow Wilson, Long Branch is the perfect relaxing getaway.
One of the beach's strongest points is its proximity to New York City. From New York Penn Station, a train ride to Long Branch takes an hour and a half. Driving will take you along the Garden State Parkway, so be sure to leave early to beat rush hour, especially during summer weekends. Luckily, there's plenty of parking at Long Branch, and you won't be desperately searching for street parking like at some other New Jersey beaches. If you're coming from farther away, Newark Liberty International Airport is Long Branch's closest airport, just an hour's car ride away or an hour and a half via public transportation. Once you arrive in Long Branch, you're in for a beach day as quiet as Jersey's Ocean Gate — rather than the hustle and crowds of bigger beach towns, Long Branch has a good mix of shops, cafés, and wide beaches, perfect for unhurried vacationers.
Oceanfront entertainment in Long Branch
Be sure to spend some time in Long Branch's Pier Village, a seaside promenade tucked along the boardwalk. As Long Branch's hub for all things dining, shopping, and entertainment, it's the perfect place to enjoy the expansive ocean scenery. Families can enjoy all sorts of virtual reality games, Skee-Ball, and more at Pier Village's arcade, or go bowling or play virtual golf at Pier Pins. When you work up an appetite, head to McLoone's Pier House, which has become a Jersey Shore staple over the past 20 years for its upscale cuisine, ocean views, and live entertainment. Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant is another beachfront gem, known for its unbeatable scenery, ambiance, and seafood. For something quicker and cheaper, Piazza on the Pier offers incredible, large New York-style pizza pies.
If you're in town for longer than just a beach day, there's plenty to do. Just a few blocks away from the ocean is the New Jersey Repertory Company, which performs up to six plays every year, many of which are world-premiere new works. Long Branch's artistic spirit is celebrated throughout the year as well, like with the Long Branch Jazz and Blues Festival, which has become a summertime staple in August.
Enjoying the beach in Long Branch
When it comes to swimming, surfing, and ocean kayaking, or even just sunbathing, Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park offers a beautiful 38-acre beach and excellent swells, equipped with showers, picnic areas, a snack bar, and parking. Entrance fees are charged from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day — admission for Seven Presidents is $10 for adults at the time of writing and free for anyone under the age of 18. As for Long Branch's other beaches, on weekdays, admission is $6 for adults, or $9 on weekends. Beach passes are $3 for teens aged 13 to 17 every day and free for anyone under the age of 13.
If you're staying in the area, Ocean Place Resort & Spa is an unbeatable choice. The 4-star accommodation overlooks the ocean and boasts 16 different spa treatment rooms with hair, skin, and nail services. With its indoor and outdoor pool, fitness center, and restaurant and bar options, you'll have everything you need for a rejuvenating stay on the Jersey Shore. The hotel even provides chairs, towels, and umbrellas for prime beach lounging. For more of Jersey Shore's best, pair your visit with some time in nearby Asbury Park, one of America's best beaches.