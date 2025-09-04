Why There's A Chance Your Real ID Could Get Rejected By TSA

It may be time to finally bite the bullet, head to the DMV, and upgrade your license to the Real ID, the new American travel requirement that's now being strictly enforced at airports around the country. A REAL ID is an identification card, such as a driver's license, that has been through a vetting process to be able to serve as a federally approved form of identification. The Real ID requirement was actually written into the law all the way back in 2005 and has been kicked along for 20 years until the present day. The law finally went into effect as of May 7, 2025, and air travelers have been informed that state-issued identification that does not feature the added verification might face delays at security at the airport.

But don't get too excited — you might hit a few snags even after getting one. In Maine, according to the Secretary of State's office, some Real ID's have actually been rejected at airports due to TSA not being able to scan the bar codes. Though this problem only happens on occasion, according to Maine's Department of the Secretary of State, it has persisted for the past several months.

The culprit for the unreadable bar codes on some Real IDs is apparently an instant-issue pressing machine at a DMV in Maine. Though the glitch in the machine has now apparently been fixed, TSA recommends that recipients with rejected IDs go back to the DMV to get them replaced (for free, thankfully). All this might compound the frustration that many have felt with the Real ID since its introduction in May, which had many frantically rushing to DMVs around the country to comply with the order to ensure they could travel without incident.