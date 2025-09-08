Just Outside Wisconsin Dells Is A Scenic Lake State Park With Swimming, Serene Shorelines, And Wooded Campsites
Wisconsin is more than cheese and beer — the Badger State has a number of scenic hidden gems and natural attractions. Just over a 10-minute drive from the Wisconsin Dells (known as the water park capital of the world), you'll find a tranquil paradise with a pretty lake: Mirror Lake State Park. This 2,200-acre state park is close to the charming, crowd-free city of Baraboo and full of exciting outdoor activities. You'll need a Wisconsin State Park admissions sticker for your vehicle to visit Mirror Lake State Park; vehicle admissions passes can be purchased online or in person at a state park.
The closest airport to Mirror Lake State Park is Dane County Regional Airport, the airport serving the city of Madison; it's about a 45-minute drive from the airport to the park. Milwaukee is the closest major air hub — it's about a two-hour drive away. As it's a rural area, you'll want your own vehicle to get around here. Mirror Lake State Park has 151 campsites in three campgrounds around the park; campsites are in the woods, so they offer plenty of shade and a peaceful camping experience. The campgrounds are generally open between May and October, and there is a mix of electric and non-electric sites.
What to do at Mirror Lake State Park
Outdoor activities reign supreme at Mirror Lake State Park — there is a lot to see and do in nature here. You can't miss Mirror Lake, which is named for its super calm waters. Part of the lake's shoreline is dominated by 50-foot-high cliffs, which make the scenery even more dramatic. There's a beach for swimming, plus kayaking, canoeing, and fishing are all popular, too. There's a variety of wildlife you might see here, and it's an excellent spot for birdwatching. Warblers and hawks can be found at Mirror Lake, and you might even see a trumpeter swan during migration.
With over 19 miles of hiking trails, you'll have plenty of options for hikes at Mirror Lake State Park. One of the most popular options is to combine the Ishnala Trail and Echo Rock Trail into a 3.3-mile loop. There's a beautiful view of the lake at Echo Rock, and the trails are connected by a 150-foot bridge across Mirror Lake Gorge. There are also 9 miles of biking trails for off-road cyclists; bike trails are usually open between May and October. In winter, many of the hiking trails are groomed for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Explore more of Wisconsin on a visit to the underrated waterfront community of Sauk Prairie, which is just a short 25-minute drive south of Mirror Lake State Park.