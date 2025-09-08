Just Outside Wisconsin Dells Is A Scenic Lake State Park With Swimming, Serene Shorelines, And Wooded Campsites

Wisconsin is more than cheese and beer — the Badger State has a number of scenic hidden gems and natural attractions. Just over a 10-minute drive from the Wisconsin Dells (known as the water park capital of the world), you'll find a tranquil paradise with a pretty lake: Mirror Lake State Park. This 2,200-acre state park is close to the charming, crowd-free city of Baraboo and full of exciting outdoor activities. You'll need a Wisconsin State Park admissions sticker for your vehicle to visit Mirror Lake State Park; vehicle admissions passes can be purchased online or in person at a state park.

The closest airport to Mirror Lake State Park is Dane County Regional Airport, the airport serving the city of Madison; it's about a 45-minute drive from the airport to the park. Milwaukee is the closest major air hub — it's about a two-hour drive away. As it's a rural area, you'll want your own vehicle to get around here. Mirror Lake State Park has 151 campsites in three campgrounds around the park; campsites are in the woods, so they offer plenty of shade and a peaceful camping experience. The campgrounds are generally open between May and October, and there is a mix of electric and non-electric sites.