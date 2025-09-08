A Cute City On The Outskirts Of New Orleans Hides A Flawless Seafood Market And Gator Viewing

On the west bank of the Mississippi River lies Westwego, Louisiana, the kind of place that somehow feels both tucked away from the bustle and humming with its own steady rhythm. This small riverside community has deep roots in the region's fishing industry, and its character is shaped by generations who have made their living from the surrounding waters. Wooden docks, weathered by sun and salt, frame the waterfront, and pelicans circle overhead, hoping to snatch a stray fish from the day's haul. Its beating heart is the Westwego Shrimp Lot, an open-air seafood market where fishing boats unload their daily catch straight onto the dock. The air carries the tang of saltwater mingled with spices, while stalls brim with glistening shrimp, oysters on ice, catfish, crab, and even alligator meat, sold by locals whose families have worked these waters for generations. It's part working waterfront, part community gathering spot, where conversations drift as easily as the Gulf breeze and Louisiana's coastal heritage can be savored in every bite.

Just one of the tucked-away gems perfect for escaping New Orleans crowds, getting to Westwego is simple. From central New Orleans, you cross the Mississippi via the Crescent City Connection and follow U.S. Route 90 south. In less than 20 minutes, you can trade the French Quarter's round-the-clock energy for the slow-paced charm of the waterfront. Public transport is limited, so having a car is your best bet — especially if you plan to explore further afield, perhaps cruising the bayous by boat, birdwatching in nearby wetlands, or visiting other characterful towns scattered along the west bank. Westwego makes an easy detour from the city, but for those who linger, it offers a chance to see, taste, and breathe a side of Louisiana that many visitors never experience.