A Cute City On The Outskirts Of New Orleans Hides A Flawless Seafood Market And Gator Viewing
On the west bank of the Mississippi River lies Westwego, Louisiana, the kind of place that somehow feels both tucked away from the bustle and humming with its own steady rhythm. This small riverside community has deep roots in the region's fishing industry, and its character is shaped by generations who have made their living from the surrounding waters. Wooden docks, weathered by sun and salt, frame the waterfront, and pelicans circle overhead, hoping to snatch a stray fish from the day's haul. Its beating heart is the Westwego Shrimp Lot, an open-air seafood market where fishing boats unload their daily catch straight onto the dock. The air carries the tang of saltwater mingled with spices, while stalls brim with glistening shrimp, oysters on ice, catfish, crab, and even alligator meat, sold by locals whose families have worked these waters for generations. It's part working waterfront, part community gathering spot, where conversations drift as easily as the Gulf breeze and Louisiana's coastal heritage can be savored in every bite.
Just one of the tucked-away gems perfect for escaping New Orleans crowds, getting to Westwego is simple. From central New Orleans, you cross the Mississippi via the Crescent City Connection and follow U.S. Route 90 south. In less than 20 minutes, you can trade the French Quarter's round-the-clock energy for the slow-paced charm of the waterfront. Public transport is limited, so having a car is your best bet — especially if you plan to explore further afield, perhaps cruising the bayous by boat, birdwatching in nearby wetlands, or visiting other characterful towns scattered along the west bank. Westwego makes an easy detour from the city, but for those who linger, it offers a chance to see, taste, and breathe a side of Louisiana that many visitors never experience.
Gator City by name, Gator City by nature
Rayne, Louisiana, may be known as the frog capital of the world, but it's alligators that are woven into the Westwego's identity: The city has even embraced these prehistoric giants by naming the stretch between Laroussini and Lousiana streets "Gator Town." One of the best ways to see alligators up close is with Ultimate Swamp Adventures, a family-run operator that takes visitors deep into Bayou Segnette, offering two distinct ways to explore. Airboat tours deliver an adrenaline-fuelled ride through winding waterways, past moss-draped cypress trees, and along banks lined with wildlife.
For a more relaxed outing, covered pontoon swamp boats glide gently through shaded channels. Ticket prices vary depending on the type of trip and season, but cost between $35 and $115, with children under 4 riding free. Speaking of seasons, each offers something different: Spring brings a burst of wildlife activity, summer offers peak gator sightings, autumn delivers milder weather, and winter draws in flocks of migratory birds.
More wetland beauty at Bayou Segnette State Park
Beyond the swamp tours, Bayou Segnette State Park offers an even wider window into Louisiana's wetland beauty. Here, freshwater from the Mississippi mingles with the briny tides of the Gulf, creating a rare ecosystem alive with movement and sound. One of its biggest draws for families is the seasonal wave pool, which makes a welcome break from the humid Louisiana heat, and the park is also a favorite with anglers, who fish for both freshwater species like bass and catfish and saltwater varieties like redfish and speckled trout.
Less than a 10-minute drive from downtown Westwego, the park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and admission is $3 per person, free for those under 3 or over 62. For those looking for full immersion in Westwego's bayou beauty, the state park offers reservations for premium campsites and cabins. Want more Louisiana nature? The state's only national forest has thousands of pristine acres to explore.