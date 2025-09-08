This Remote Island Off Alaska's Southern Coast Is A Dream Spot For Hiking, Fishing, And Mountain Views

Is your idea of a getaway more akin to jazz music than to a formulaic pop song? Montague Island, Alaska may be just your jam. Marking the boundary between Prince William Sound and the tempestuous Gulf of Alaska, Montague offers a rare type of experience in this day and age. It's the second largest uninhabited island in the United States, covering an area of approximately 305 square miles, and is the 25th largest island in the U.S. overall. Named by British explorer James Cook after John Montagu, the Earl of Sandwich, the aura of discovery can still be captured by those venturing to this wild, isolated location.

Getting to the island is an adventure in itself. Unless your plans include driving north from Canada on The Alaska Highway, the most convenient point of access is flying into Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC). From there, rent a car and drive 126 miles south to Seward. Or, pass under a glacier to reach the uniquely wholesome town of Whittier. While Whittier is a shorter drive, Seward is a larger town with more access to lodging, supplies, and services. If you don't want to drive and would prefer to sit back and enjoy the views, there's the option to take a train. The Coastal Classic Train runs once a day from Anchorage to Seward and back, taking approximately four hours each way. For the final leg of the journey to Montague, you'll need to charter a boat, plane, or helicopter, as there are no established regular routes to the island. No matter the path you chose to reach your destination, you'll be surrounded by the mountainous grandeur of this spectacular region of Alaska.