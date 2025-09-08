This Remote Island Off Alaska's Southern Coast Is A Dream Spot For Hiking, Fishing, And Mountain Views
Is your idea of a getaway more akin to jazz music than to a formulaic pop song? Montague Island, Alaska may be just your jam. Marking the boundary between Prince William Sound and the tempestuous Gulf of Alaska, Montague offers a rare type of experience in this day and age. It's the second largest uninhabited island in the United States, covering an area of approximately 305 square miles, and is the 25th largest island in the U.S. overall. Named by British explorer James Cook after John Montagu, the Earl of Sandwich, the aura of discovery can still be captured by those venturing to this wild, isolated location.
Getting to the island is an adventure in itself. Unless your plans include driving north from Canada on The Alaska Highway, the most convenient point of access is flying into Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC). From there, rent a car and drive 126 miles south to Seward. Or, pass under a glacier to reach the uniquely wholesome town of Whittier. While Whittier is a shorter drive, Seward is a larger town with more access to lodging, supplies, and services. If you don't want to drive and would prefer to sit back and enjoy the views, there's the option to take a train. The Coastal Classic Train runs once a day from Anchorage to Seward and back, taking approximately four hours each way. For the final leg of the journey to Montague, you'll need to charter a boat, plane, or helicopter, as there are no established regular routes to the island. No matter the path you chose to reach your destination, you'll be surrounded by the mountainous grandeur of this spectacular region of Alaska.
Montague Island fishing adventures
A fishing trip is the most accessible way to see the island, if your plans don't include making actual landfall. Multiple fishing charters out of Seward and Whittier offer outings in Prince Williams Sound that include the prime fisheries around Montague Island. The waters that ring the island are famous for being one of the best places to hook Chinook salmon, the largest salmon in the Pacific Ocean. The opportunity to chase massive halibut is also at hand as Montague Strait and the North Pacific-facing side of the island are regarded as excellent spots to pursue this coveted catch. Charters offer single and multi-day trips that include Montague and other surrounding hot spots.
On the boat ride to and from Montague, you'll be awash in incredible vistas. If departing from Seward, the spectacular glaciers and acmes of the icy wonderland that is Kenai Fjords National Park will be on display. Out of Whittier, the vast, alpine paradise of Chugach State Park surrounds you, providing a new perspective on the scope of the Alaskan wilderness. Regardless of your port of departure, the first sighting of Montague Island rising nearly 3,000 feet from the blue ocean waters will take your breath away.
Hiking off the grid on Montague Island
Hiking on Montague is not for the inexperienced. There are no maintained trails, the landscape is rugged, and the weather is fickle. Oh, and there are also coastal Alaskan brown bears. Everything you'll need — food, water, and equipment — must be packed in. For overnight hiking excursions, you can choose to tent camp or opt for one of the five rustic cabins operated by the U.S. Forest Service. Each is approximately 200 square feet in size with amenities that include a table, wood stove, oil stove, axe, saw, and outhouse, but there's no electricity or running water.
Another option is to go for a day hike along the shoreline, or head inland to explore the island's high ground. Montague doesn't so much present individual summits, but rather a long mountainous spine that runs the length of the island. Once above the treeline, you'll experience incredible views of the lofty, glacier-covered peaks within the Chugach National Forest. If multi-day backpacking is more your style, traversing a section of the island will test your skills and fill your soul.
Another entirely different, but possibly more rewarding way to experience Montague is through voluntourism, or volunteering as you travel. Sadly, due to its location in relation to the currents of the Pacific Ocean, Montague Island is a magnet for marine debris from all over the world. Fortunately, organizations like the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies lead regular cleanups and rely on volunteers to help. It's a unique way to see this rugged and beautiful landscape and, while it's definitely not for everyone, it allows you to leave the island even better than how you found it.