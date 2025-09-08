Memorizing This Cute Little 3 Line Poem Could Save Your Life Camping Or Hiking In Bear Country

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It is perfectly reasonable for hikers to feel a little on edge as civilization recedes into the distance and they descend into bear country. You know the feeling: When silence pervades the land, and every snapping twig and rustle in the underbrush causes a sharp adrenaline spike. You listen for the sounds, your bear spray primed, a few words of prayer rattling inside your mind. The only thing that can assuage those fears, really, is to be prepared.

So, it's a good idea to memorize the bear poem: "If it's brown, lie down. If it's black, fight back. If it's white, say goodnight." The third line is a bit of a tongue-and-cheek addition — emphasizing why you don't ever want to run into a polar bear — so let's focus on the first two. For many hikers, the instinct to run if threatened by a snarling grizzly will be overwhelming. However, they're surprisingly agile, which means it's better if you stand your ground. First, try using bear spray — preferably a strong variety, like UDAP's bear spray, with concentrated capsaicin (the same compound in chiles). Next, lie down in the fetal position, cover your neck, and play dead. The grizzly may toss you around, but, if it thinks the game's up, it'll leave you alone.

Meanwhile, black bears are smaller, and their fur ranges from dark to blond. They also don't have the shoulder humps that identify grizzlies and their claws are shorter. Still, they look intimidating enough. However, if one attacks, you must fight back. Use your bear spray, make yourself big, and create lots of noise. And, whatever you do, don't climb a tree — black bears are famously skilled climbers. If it continues to attack, use whatever you can find as a weapon, aiming blows for the eyes and nose.