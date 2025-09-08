The 'Most Haunted City In America' Has A Slew Of Spooky, Seasonal Spectacles To Enjoy Around Halloween

Beyond tours, Halloween activities abound in New Orleans, from festivals and trick-or-treating to haunted mansions and themed bar crawls. One event for families that can't be missed is Ghosts in the Oaks, a four-day frightful festival held at City Park. Trick-or-treating, amusement park rides, and hot dog roasting around a campfire are some of the fun activities planned for you to do with kids, and it's the ideal place to show off your costumes. What might be considered the festival's adult counterpart is Brews and Boos, also held in City Park but for adults only. Here, you can ride in costume on the Ferris wheel or carousel and then get tipsy at the beer bar.

Another fun event for adults is the Halloween Bar Crawl, which takes place on Halloween weekend. You'll get to pop into numerous renowned New Orleans bars in extravagant costumes on one or both days of the crawl. For those who like to feel the thrill of getting spooked, there's no shortage of haunted houses in New Orleans. The Mortuary Haunted Mansion is well reviewed for its actors and elaborate staging, and one thing that makes it unique is that it's in a real former funeral home, with many accounts of actual ghost sightings.

The main airport serving New Orleans is the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, which is just over a 20-minute drive from the French Quarter and city center. You could also take the E2 Airline bus directly from the airport, which has frequent stops around downtown with a 45-minute commute.