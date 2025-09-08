Hidden Amid Alaska's Glorious Coastal Mountains Is A City With Gorgeous Glacier Cruising And Pristine Trails
The Last Frontier is a bucket list destination, and more than half of the visitors traveling to Alaska arrive by cruise ship, often traversing the stunning Inside Passage. These voyages call on coastal cities like Ketchikan and Juneau, which see millions of visitors each year and frequently hit record-breaking numbers. But if you want to avoid the crowds and still experience a picturesque coastal town, look no further than Valdez, Alaska. Although it is possible to cruise to this lesser-known gem, there are only a handful of ships calling on the port each year, so it remains refreshingly off the radar.
Located about 100 miles east of Anchorage off of Prince William Sound, the town of Valdez has the beautiful backdrop of the Chugach Mountains, spectacular glaciers and fjords, and an array of activities to entice visitors. For a truly unique experience, book a ticket to Valdez aboard the Alaska Marine Highway, a lesser-known coastal route with gorgeous scenery, wildlife viewing, and untouched wilderness. Adventure travelers visiting will find a number of hiking trails that pass by creeks, waterfalls, and stunning viewpoints, plus camping on pristine lakes.
Things to do in Valdez, Alaska
With a population of just under 4,000, Valdez has that small-town feel but is loaded with outdoor pursuits for travelers to experience. Each spring, when the winter snow melts, the area is home to an abundance of waterfalls spilling from rock walls, including Bridal Veil Falls, which flow hundreds of feet down the canyon and can be viewed from the road. In the winter, the town hosts the ice climbing festival, where visitors can compete to climb frozen waterfalls.
There are tons of well-marked hiking trails to explore that surround Valdez, and some offer rock-climbing opportunities. The Shoup Bay Trail provides views of the glacier, while the Keystone Pack Trail was originally used by miners headed to the Klondike Goldfields. Today, it offers spectacular views of the valley and waterfalls.
Kayaking around the pristine glaciers is a must-do while you're in Valdez, and there are several fantastic paddling destinations like the Valdez Glacier Lake or the Shoup Bay Glacier, along with numerous kayak outfitters that offer rentals or guided tours. If you want to spend some time camping under the stars, the area has several campgrounds available for tent camping and RVing, including two that are operated by the city: Valdez Glacier Campground, which offers campsites right along a crystal-clear glacier lake, and Allison Point Campground. When you're ready for a modern life again, Valdez is also home to amazing seafood restaurants, coffee shops, and several craft breweries.
Planning a trip to Valdez
In addition to campgrounds, Valdez provides an array of places to stay, including wilderness lodges right near the glaciers, cozy bed and breakfasts, and traditional hotels and motels. Unless you're arriving by cruise ship or the Alaska Marine Highway, you'll likely want to fly into Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and rent a car to Valdez, or take a shuttle bus. Just note that the shuttle is not a daily service and reservations are required. The drive from the Anchorage airport to Valdez takes approximately five and a half hours.
While you're in Anchorage, check out the Chugach State Park, a recreational paradise with spectacular national park-caliber views that's located about 25 minutes from the city. The bustling city is home to a roster of museums, restaurants, and flight-seeing tours, and is also a hub for the Alaska Railroad, often considered the "scenic railway of the world" that travels through the breathtaking Alaskan wilderness.