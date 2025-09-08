Hidden Amid Alaska's Glorious Coastal Mountains Is A City With Gorgeous Glacier Cruising And Pristine Trails

With a population of just under 4,000, Valdez has that small-town feel but is loaded with outdoor pursuits for travelers to experience. Each spring, when the winter snow melts, the area is home to an abundance of waterfalls spilling from rock walls, including Bridal Veil Falls, which flow hundreds of feet down the canyon and can be viewed from the road. In the winter, the town hosts the ice climbing festival, where visitors can compete to climb frozen waterfalls.

There are tons of well-marked hiking trails to explore that surround Valdez, and some offer rock-climbing opportunities. The Shoup Bay Trail provides views of the glacier, while the Keystone Pack Trail was originally used by miners headed to the Klondike Goldfields. Today, it offers spectacular views of the valley and waterfalls.

Kayaking around the pristine glaciers is a must-do while you're in Valdez, and there are several fantastic paddling destinations like the Valdez Glacier Lake or the Shoup Bay Glacier, along with numerous kayak outfitters that offer rentals or guided tours. If you want to spend some time camping under the stars, the area has several campgrounds available for tent camping and RVing, including two that are operated by the city: Valdez Glacier Campground, which offers campsites right along a crystal-clear glacier lake, and Allison Point Campground. When you're ready for a modern life again, Valdez is also home to amazing seafood restaurants, coffee shops, and several craft breweries.