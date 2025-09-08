California's Underrated Coastal State Park Has Oyster Farms, Foggy Sunrises, And A Peaceful Atmosphere

When you're seeking an uncrowded alternative to the Bay Area's busiest beaches and trails, Tomales Bay State Park beckons with empty sands and tons of space to simply be. Protected by the Point Reyes Peninsula, four gently sloping beaches with smooth waters invite you to hop in a kayak or swim free of the Pacific Ocean's waves. For hikers, miles of walking trails wind through coastal marshes, meadows, and wooded coastal headlands, while another path leads to one of the area's only untouched bishop pine groves.

Located a little over an hour from San Francisco, this low-key state park is minutes from Inverness and right next to the utopian stretch of coast at Point Reyes National Seashore. The park covers 2,000 acres and is named after the 12-mile-long bay it hugs. Here, the waters are warmer than what you'll find along the exposed coast, and deer, foxes, and spotted owls forage and hunt. While you'll have to stop by Inverness Park Market for actual homemade tamales, the park's name is derived from the Spanish pronunciation of the indigenous Coast Miwok word for "bay."

From San Francisco, take a leisurely drive up Highway 1, past the world's tallest tree species at Muir Woods National Monument. Tomales Bay State Park has three distinct sections (Heart's Desire, Millerton Point, and Shell Beach), each a solace seeker's dream with its own character. Millerton Point sits apart from the rest of the park, offering views of morning fog burning off from the bay's inland shore.