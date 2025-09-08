Western New York's 'Wilderness Playground' Near The Pennsylvania Border Is A Paradise To Camp, Hike, And Boat

For many, New York is synonymous with the bright lights and honking horns of New York City, but anyone who has ever ventured further from the island of Manhattan knows that there is plenty of breathtaking wild beauty in the Empire State. You don't necessarily have to go upstate, either (although if you do, make sure to check out its beautiful lakes offering crystal-clear water, mountain views, and pure serenity). The largest state park in New York is actually close to the state's southern border that it shares with Pennsylvania. This is Allegany State Park, a staggering 65,000 acres of natural landscapes perfect for exploring. It has been dubbed The Wilderness Playground of Western New York thanks to its verdant mountain forests, shimmering lakes, and wild meadows, crisscrossed by hiking trails.

Allegany State Park might seem like a completely remote wilderness while you're standing in the shade of the forest canopy or floating in the middle of a lake listening to the calls of wild birds and the sound of the wind in the trees, but it's actually not too far from Buffalo, New York and its industrial waterfront neighborhood, Silo City. If you rent a car at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, it is only an hour and a half away on NY-16. New York's largest national park is extremely close to what might just be its smallest town: Red House. This quaint little community also lends its name to a large swath of the park, and you'll probably find more beavers in the ponds there than people in the town. While there might not be a convenient hotel to stay in in Red House, you'll find many gorgeous campsites to choose from within the park. As long as you're comfortable setting up a tent, you'll have the rare opportunity to wake up to the sight of Allegany State Park at sunrise.