Western New York's 'Wilderness Playground' Near The Pennsylvania Border Is A Paradise To Camp, Hike, And Boat
For many, New York is synonymous with the bright lights and honking horns of New York City, but anyone who has ever ventured further from the island of Manhattan knows that there is plenty of breathtaking wild beauty in the Empire State. You don't necessarily have to go upstate, either (although if you do, make sure to check out its beautiful lakes offering crystal-clear water, mountain views, and pure serenity). The largest state park in New York is actually close to the state's southern border that it shares with Pennsylvania. This is Allegany State Park, a staggering 65,000 acres of natural landscapes perfect for exploring. It has been dubbed The Wilderness Playground of Western New York thanks to its verdant mountain forests, shimmering lakes, and wild meadows, crisscrossed by hiking trails.
Allegany State Park might seem like a completely remote wilderness while you're standing in the shade of the forest canopy or floating in the middle of a lake listening to the calls of wild birds and the sound of the wind in the trees, but it's actually not too far from Buffalo, New York and its industrial waterfront neighborhood, Silo City. If you rent a car at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, it is only an hour and a half away on NY-16. New York's largest national park is extremely close to what might just be its smallest town: Red House. This quaint little community also lends its name to a large swath of the park, and you'll probably find more beavers in the ponds there than people in the town. While there might not be a convenient hotel to stay in in Red House, you'll find many gorgeous campsites to choose from within the park. As long as you're comfortable setting up a tent, you'll have the rare opportunity to wake up to the sight of Allegany State Park at sunrise.
Hike the trails in Allegany State Park
People come to Allegany State Park to ski, snowmobile, mountain bike, and even horseback ride, but it's really a hiking paradise. If you're traveling with kids, don't want to burn all your energy on the trail, or are looking for a nice warmup before moving on to tougher routes, start with the Red House Lake Loop. This trail takes you through the wetlands and meadows in the park with pretty lake views the entire way. Keep your eyes open for waterbirds like ducks and geese bobbing on the surface of the water. This trek takes about an hour to complete and is made up of paved walkway and wooden bridges, so you won't have to worry about losing your footing along the way.
If you want something longer and more difficult to hike afterwards, try the Beehunter: Red House Lake Area Trail. You'll start near the lake but then head into the woods. Along the way, you will get to see some of the meadows and fields in Allegany, but for the most part you'll be in the shade of the trees and stepping over lush green moss covered stones. The entire route can take anywhere from three to five hours depending on the conditions. Come prepared for mud and overgrown parts of the trail.
If you really want to put your skills to the test, embark on the Bear Caves and Mount Seneca Trail. This hike is just over four miles, but you'll gain more than 1,200 feet of elevation in that time. This rocky route is difficult to navigate at times, but gives you the opportunity to see shallow caves where massive boulders meet in the woods.
Take a boat out on the water or camp under the trees at Allegany State Park
If you want to look out at the reflections of mountains and forests on the surface of a rippling lake, paddle your kayak through the water, or even take a cooling dip, head to the Quaker Area of Allegany State Park and make your way to the Allegany Reservoir. This large, beautiful body of water straddles the border to Pennsylvania and is entirely made up of protected lands. The portion in Allegany State Park has a spot to launch kayaks and canoes on the water. It is even possible to rent one within the park itself. This area also has sandy beaches that you can relax on, or wade into the cool water and swim.
With so much to do in the park, it would be impossible to see it all within a single day. Fortunately, there are more than 300 campsites and even more cabins to spend the night in within Allegany State Park. Whether you prefer to conquer loneliness by solo camping or spend the time in nature with someone you love, you're sure to find the perfect spot here. If you want to relax on the lakes in the Quaker Area, there are 189 campsites and more than 200 cabins to choose from. If you want to wake up and see the sun rise over the water but don't feel like roughing it in nature, seek out the cottages. They are accessible, fully furnished, and have functioning kitchens, so you can make yourself at home in nature. If you're looking for somewhere to stay before heading out on the trails of the Red House Area, there are woodland campsites for both tents and RVs.