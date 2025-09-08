Wyoming's Adventurous Town Is A Little Slice Of Switzerland With Majestic Mountain Views And Forests
A once-buzzing railroad hub in the 19th-century frontier period, the now-quiet Medicine Bow may not look like much more than a windswept prairie town at the outset. But look a little deeper into this peaceful community hidden in the wide-open expanses of the Cowboy State, and you'll discover a soulful oasis where the Old West lives on. People live more slowly here, and community ties, knowledge of the land, and hospitality are deeply rooted values.
Its unassuming nature and lack of tourist crowds are exactly what make it such an engaging place to visit — no one is performing for visitors, and the homey, low-key atmosphere of local establishments is a reflection of the town's emphasis on communal bonds. Venture a bit outside of town, and you'll be met with the Alps-like Snowy Range Mountains reminiscent of Switzerland. This area within the Medicine Bow National Forest opens up a world of outdoor recreation opportunities, full of alpine meadows, fairytale forests, and majestic peaks.
World-class outdoor recreation and Old West history in Medicine Bow
While small, the town of Medicine Bow is home to a variety of significant historical monuments that serve as palpable echoes of rambunctious days gone by. Owen Wister is a key figure in the town's past, as he penned "The Virginian" in 1902, the first Western novel ever written. Set in Medicine Bow, it's based on his real-life escapades in the rough and rowdy Old West era of saloons, cowboys, and cattle thieves that defined the lawless, expansionist frontier push of the late 1800s. You can visit the Owen Wister Cabin, his former Jackson Hole summer home, which was relocated to Medicine Bow to commemorate the author.
Once you're ready to explore the surrounding area, a drive through Snowy Range Scenic Byway in Medicine Bow National Forest on Highway 130 is a must-see. This is the second-highest pass in Wyoming, with gorgeous views of the area's glacier-fed lakes and meadows full of wildflowers. If you're lucky, you might even spot some moose. It's usually from Memorial Day through October, depending on snow conditions. If you prefer to travel on foot, the area boasts world-class hiking. The Medicine Bow Peak Trail is a 3.4-mile out-and-back trail to the area's highest peak at 12,013 feet.
How to get to Medicine Bow and tips for your visit
To get to this remote town, you'll want to fly into either Laramie Regional Airport or the larger, international Casper Natrona County Airport, one hour and one-and-a-half hours away by car, respectively. Laramie, one of the West's most affordable mountain gems, is worth a visit in and of itself for outdoor adventure. There's no better place to rest your head after an action-packed day of mountain adventures than the Virginian Hotel. Built in 1911, it's a National Historic Landmark that has held on to its antique Western feel, inspired by Owen Wister's aforementioned novel.
If you've got more time, Medicine Bow is the perfect stop on this out-west road trip itinerary, offering an affordable way to explore the Rocky Mountains' major destinations. On your way back to town from Medicine Bow National Forest, you can also stop in Saratoga, one of the West's most overlooked getaway spots, to rest your weary bones in one of its many natural hot springs. For alpine enthusiasts and history buffs who want a low-key, uncrowded vacation, there's not many better places than Medicine Bow.