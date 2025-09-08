Wyoming's Adventurous Town Is A Little Slice Of Switzerland With Majestic Mountain Views And Forests

A once-buzzing railroad hub in the 19th-century frontier period, the now-quiet Medicine Bow may not look like much more than a windswept prairie town at the outset. But look a little deeper into this peaceful community hidden in the wide-open expanses of the Cowboy State, and you'll discover a soulful oasis where the Old West lives on. People live more slowly here, and community ties, knowledge of the land, and hospitality are deeply rooted values.

Its unassuming nature and lack of tourist crowds are exactly what make it such an engaging place to visit — no one is performing for visitors, and the homey, low-key atmosphere of local establishments is a reflection of the town's emphasis on communal bonds. Venture a bit outside of town, and you'll be met with the Alps-like Snowy Range Mountains reminiscent of Switzerland. This area within the Medicine Bow National Forest opens up a world of outdoor recreation opportunities, full of alpine meadows, fairytale forests, and majestic peaks.