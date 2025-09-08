The Priciest Travel Destination For Americans In 2025 Offers Once-In-A-Lifetime Wildlife Experiences
If the last few years have taught us anything about travel, it's that adventures are getting bolder — and a lot pricier. While domestic trips still lead the way for most Americans, those with higher budgets are dreaming bigger, traveling farther, and spending significantly more. Of course, the U.S. still has a lot to offer — from the solitude of the Grand Canyon to Florida's crowd-free Snipe Keys. However, if you're craving a remote wildlife adventure, you'll likely want to look beyond America's borders. Specifically, toward the African continent, where more people are booking once-in-a-lifetime wildlife experiences. This shift in priorities has brought Africa into the global travel spotlight, with Rwanda taking the crown as the priciest travel destination in 2025 for American tourists.
The African continent is the most desirable destination for big spenders in 2025. While Rwanda tops the list with an average trip costing around $18,417, eight out of the world's 10 most expensive destinations are located in Africa — with the only two exceptions being the Falkland Islands and Antarctica. That said, for a country long defined by the 1994 genocide, Rwanda has taken impressive strides to build its tourism sector. For example, Kigali, its capital, is now the cleanest city in Africa. Additionally, the country was also one of the first destinations in the world to ban plastic bags in 2008.
Across Africa, and Rwanda in particular, ecotourism is booming, with most resorts falling under the luxury tourism sector. While these types of trips focus on trekking to see critically endangered mountain gorillas, the country's biodiversity stretches far beyond. In Nyungwe National Park, visitors can hike alongside eastern chimpanzees in the tropical forests. For a more classic safari, Akagera National Park offers a chance to spot "Africa's Big Five" roaming one of Rwanda's biggest savannahs.
High-price, low-impact tourism and trekking adventures
There are a few factors that make Rwanda such an expensive destination to visit. Strict conservation laws ensure the country's landscapes remain protected at all costs, keeping tourism deliberately high-price and low-impact. The goal isn't mass tourism, but mindful travel. That said, the country doesn't want crowds of unruly tourists trampling the pristine landscape — and this exclusivity is all part of the magic. Airfare is also expensive, since distances are big and airlines and routes are limited. Factor in limited rail and road infrastructure, national park and conservation fees, and unpretentious yet luxurious all-inclusive eco-resorts, and it's clear why Rwanda ranks among the world's most expensive destinations. Visitors often rave about Rwanda's first-class hospitality, too, something that is only made possible by a high staff-to-guest ratio — another factor affecting hospitality prices.
While there are certainly budget-friendly ways to visit Rwanda, the country is particularly famous for its gorilla trekking experiences and wildlife expeditions. Along with its neighbor, Uganda, Rwanda is one of just two African countries home to the mountain gorilla — an elusive species of which there are fewer than 1,000 remaining on the entire planet. Witnessing these primates in their natural habitat is nothing short of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. In Rwanda, you can trek alongside them as they forage for food, eat, tend to each other's illnesses, and care for their young. The best place to trek with gorillas in Rwanda is in the Volcanoes National Park, where the cost of a trekking permit alone sits at around $1,500 per person for a five-hour excursion. It's not cheap, but it's an experience that will stay with you for a lifetime.