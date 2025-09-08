The Priciest Travel Destination For Americans In 2025 Offers Once-In-A-Lifetime Wildlife Experiences

If the last few years have taught us anything about travel, it's that adventures are getting bolder — and a lot pricier. While domestic trips still lead the way for most Americans, those with higher budgets are dreaming bigger, traveling farther, and spending significantly more. Of course, the U.S. still has a lot to offer — from the solitude of the Grand Canyon to Florida's crowd-free Snipe Keys. However, if you're craving a remote wildlife adventure, you'll likely want to look beyond America's borders. Specifically, toward the African continent, where more people are booking once-in-a-lifetime wildlife experiences. This shift in priorities has brought Africa into the global travel spotlight, with Rwanda taking the crown as the priciest travel destination in 2025 for American tourists.

The African continent is the most desirable destination for big spenders in 2025. While Rwanda tops the list with an average trip costing around $18,417, eight out of the world's 10 most expensive destinations are located in Africa — with the only two exceptions being the Falkland Islands and Antarctica. That said, for a country long defined by the 1994 genocide, Rwanda has taken impressive strides to build its tourism sector. For example, Kigali, its capital, is now the cleanest city in Africa. Additionally, the country was also one of the first destinations in the world to ban plastic bags in 2008.

Across Africa, and Rwanda in particular, ecotourism is booming, with most resorts falling under the luxury tourism sector. While these types of trips focus on trekking to see critically endangered mountain gorillas, the country's biodiversity stretches far beyond. In Nyungwe National Park, visitors can hike alongside eastern chimpanzees in the tropical forests. For a more classic safari, Akagera National Park offers a chance to spot "Africa's Big Five" roaming one of Rwanda's biggest savannahs.