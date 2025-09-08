As guests approach the distinctive arches along the roofline of this art museum in Washington, D.C., it's immediately pressed upon them that the building is unlike any other. In fact, the Kreeger Museum was intentionally designed that way by its former occupants, David and Carmen Kreeger. In life, the couple had a passion for 19th- and 20th-century art and purchased many pieces over their lives. Their home was built not only for their comfort, but also for their extensive collection. It sits less than 5 miles from the National Portrait Gallery, considered one of the world's best art museums for 2025.

The massive building stretches for 24,000 square feet and sits on more than 5 acres. The museum features two main levels. Each gallery is designed as a 22-foot cube, creating perfect acoustics and a feeling of order and calm for guests. The permanent collection includes works by internationally known painters like Picasso and Monet, alongside African and Asian pieces collected by the Kreegers themselves. Additionally, the outdoor gardens, in which Carmen Kreeger had a hand in creating before her death in 2003, are now full of sculptures. On the property grounds, you'll find works from artists like Richard Deutsch, Sandra Muss, and Foon Sham.

Throughout the museum are works dating back from the 1850s to the present day, representing different art styles from various regions of the world. European, American, and local D.C. artists are showcased throughout the gallery space. The Kreegers were eager to share their love of art while they resided in the home, often hosting events there. In 1994, four years after David's passing, the museum officially opened to the public under Carmen's direction.