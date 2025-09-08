'The City That Made Chicago Famous' Is A Historic Gem With An Electric Downtown, Galleries, And Canal Walks

Chicago just won "Best Big City in the U.S." for the 8th consecutive year in Condé Nast Traveler's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards, and honestly, it's not hard to see why. The city delivers on every front that few cities can match, from its world-class architecture to neighborhoods that feel like cities in themselves. According to a recent U.S. News survey, Chicago ranks as one of the most racially diverse places in America, which explains the incredible variety you'll find block by block. Diaspora communities form distinct pockets throughout the city, from Bridgeview's thriving Middle Eastern community to Ukrainian Village's European flair. Even the historic neighborhoods surprise you — with Victorian-era architecture along the cobblestone streets of the Old Town Triangle's artsy enclave.

Getting to Chicago is simple enough, with both O'Hare and Midway airports serving as major entry points. But what most visitors don't realize is that an hour's drive southwest of the city is the place that arguably made Chicago's dominance possible in the first place. Lockport might not appear on many tourist itineraries, but this small Illinois city of around 20,000 residents holds the key to understanding how Chicago became the powerhouse it is today.

This historic community played a pivotal role in establishing Chicago as the Midwest's trading powerhouse, thanks to its position as headquarters for the Illinois and Michigan Canal construction in the 1830s. Today, Lockport boldly calls itself "the city that made Chicago famous" — and while that might sound like small-town bragging, the history backs it up. The difference is that now, instead of just being a transportation hub, Lockport has evolved into a modern hub teeming with art galleries, live music venues, and canal walks that let you trace the very waterway that changed American commerce forever.