Chicago's 'Little Palestine' Is Packed With Exceptional Middle Eastern Eateries, Culture, And Coffee
Crossing through Chicago's neighborhoods and suburbs, you get the feeling of having traveled different continents all within a day. It's one of America's most culturally rich cities, where you can experience how waves of immigration have formed unique enclaves, each preserving the traditions of their homelands paired with a touch of American spirit. You could head to Chicago's Ukrainian Village for European charm and delicious restaurants, or grab a burrito in Little Village, the neighborhood known as the "Mexico of the Midwest." After experiencing micro versions of Ukraine and Mexico, you might venture to the Middle East (without crossing an ocean, of course), to Bridgeview, nicknamed "Little Palestine." Stretching from the SeatGeek Stadium at its north end to a courthouse-flanked prairie at the south, Bridgeview has one of the highest concentrations of Palestinian Americans in the country.
That means there are few other places in the country where you can get such authentic and richly flavored Palestinian food. The aroma of kebabs, kanafeh, and Arabic coffee fill the streets, as you pass shop signs written in Arabic or a large, copper-domed mosque. The Mosque Foundation is the spiritual center of the community, founded by Palestinian immigrants in the 1950s, though Palestinians first began immigrating to the area in the 1890s. (The largest influx of immigrants came following the 1948 Palestine War.) Though best known for its cultural offerings, the neighborhood has its fair share of green space, too. There are two unique, natural prairies in Bridgeview, as well as some quiet parks, like the Wierzba Memorial Park, which also contains a historic home harking back to the neighborhood's early growth.
Flatbreads, pastries, and spiced coffee in Bridgeview's food corridor
Your best bet for getting to Bridgeview from Chicago O'Hare International Airport is by car — it's about a 30-minute drive. Those flying into the Chicago Midway International Airport are closer, about 15 minutes away by car and 30 minutes away by public bus. You'll find many of Bridgeview's best eats along Harlem Avenue bounding the neighborhood's east side. It's Bridgeview's main business throughway and home to some iconic eateries, including Al Bawadi Grill. Al Bawadi got the pick for best Middle Eastern cuisine in the TV show "Chicago's Best." The large restaurant specializes in Palestinian-influenced Middle Eastern food, particularly praised for its kebab dishes and hummus. Another solid spot to try is Al Manakeesh, which got a nod in the Chicago Reader. As its name suggests, it specializes in manakeesh, a Levantine flatbread that you pile with toppings.
Palestinian cuisine is rich in desserts. If you've never tried Palestinian pastries, head to Alwatan Bakery to sample some of the best, rated 4.6 stars on Google. Highlights include basbousa (a coconut cake) and ma'amoul (date-filled cookies). It's an old-school bakery setup, so you come in, pick out what you want, and leave — there's not much seating. Another local delicacy is served in cups at the specialty Middle Eastern coffee houses. Arabic coffee — called qahwa (where the word "coffee" originates from, in fact) — has a lighter color and is often spiced with saffron or cardamom. Try some at The Qahwa, a trendy spot where you can pair it with Dubai chocolates, or at AlHamawi Roastery, which has a 4.6-star average Google rating.
Easy access to green spaces and entertainment in Bridgeview
At the center of Bridgeview, there's Wierzba Memorial Park, which is a great space to get some rest and walk the park's encircling path. In the park stands the two-story Belke House, built in 1911 and now property of the Bridgeview Park District. It was the home of August Belke, one of the area's first residents to own an automobile. The land that Bridgeview was settled on was once made up of vast prairies. Incredibly, two segments of the original prairie are still preserved, one by the neighborhood's south border and one at Harlem Avenue and 76th Street. The latter is known as the Shooting Star Prairie, and it's been part of restoration efforts to keep its 12 acres of native plants thriving.
If you're looking for an event, the SeatGeek Stadium at the north tip of Bridgeview hosts everything from soccer games to music festivals. Bridgeview isn't a destination for nightlife, but when you want some more action, you can always get to central Chicago in under an hour by public transit, where neighborhoods like River North can keep you busy with a thriving nightlife scene and trendy bars.