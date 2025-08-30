Chicago's 'Little Palestine' Is Packed With Exceptional Middle Eastern Eateries, Culture, And Coffee

Crossing through Chicago's neighborhoods and suburbs, you get the feeling of having traveled different continents all within a day. It's one of America's most culturally rich cities, where you can experience how waves of immigration have formed unique enclaves, each preserving the traditions of their homelands paired with a touch of American spirit. You could head to Chicago's Ukrainian Village for European charm and delicious restaurants, or grab a burrito in Little Village, the neighborhood known as the "Mexico of the Midwest." After experiencing micro versions of Ukraine and Mexico, you might venture to the Middle East (without crossing an ocean, of course), to Bridgeview, nicknamed "Little Palestine." Stretching from the SeatGeek Stadium at its north end to a courthouse-flanked prairie at the south, Bridgeview has one of the highest concentrations of Palestinian Americans in the country.

That means there are few other places in the country where you can get such authentic and richly flavored Palestinian food. The aroma of kebabs, kanafeh, and Arabic coffee fill the streets, as you pass shop signs written in Arabic or a large, copper-domed mosque. The Mosque Foundation is the spiritual center of the community, founded by Palestinian immigrants in the 1950s, though Palestinians first began immigrating to the area in the 1890s. (The largest influx of immigrants came following the 1948 Palestine War.) Though best known for its cultural offerings, the neighborhood has its fair share of green space, too. There are two unique, natural prairies in Bridgeview, as well as some quiet parks, like the Wierzba Memorial Park, which also contains a historic home harking back to the neighborhood's early growth.