This Popular European Capital Is Taking Walkable Cities To The Next Level

Europe is full of charming and cultured capital cities, from the Baroque buildings and lively squares of Warsaw — lovingly called "Paris of the East" — to the old fortress city of Belgrade, arguably the most underrated capital in Europe. Not only are many of these cities pretty to look at, but they're often a joy to walk around in. According to research by Compare the Market, Europe hosts nine of the top 10 most walkable cities in the world, with Munich coming in at number one.

At ninth on the list was Copenhagen. It might not be the balmiest of places, but Copenhagen is a revitalizing city. Its colorful, matchbox buildings and angular canals are the subjects of many a painting, and the vibe of the place is undeniably cool — in an understated, nothing-to-see-here-folks kind of way. Add to that the ubiquity of 37-hour work weeks, and it's little wonder Copenhagen has been called the world's happiest city. Areas like Vesterbro, Nyhavn, and the Meatpacking District are popular among travelers, but it's Nordhavn that's been grabbing headlines for taking the idea of a walkable city to the next level.

City planners and architects in Nordhavn started with the "15-minute city" concept — where everything a resident needs is within a 15-minute walk or bike ride — and cut it by a third. This makes Nordhavn the world's first five-minute city. It's as simple as it sounds: Schools, parks, recreation areas, cafes, restaurants, and a lovely waterfront are all within roughly five minutes of residents' homes.