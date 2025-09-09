California's Underrated Glacial Valley In The Sierras Serves Stunning Wilderness With No Permit Lottery Required

Hiking permit lotteries, who needs them? From the infamous lottery system behind Yosemite's legendary Half Dome to the mere 50 daily permits that are issued for the Tall Trees Trail in the Redwoods National Park, the Golden State is now riddled with paths wrapped up in red tape. Okay, so permits are there to help protect the environment, ensure everyone is safe, and throttle numbers on popular routes that would otherwise be super-busy. But there's actually no need to play roulette if you just want to hike. There are still stunning wilderness areas bursting with world-class trails that come without the random permit admin. Take the Mineral King area of the legendary Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park, for example.

Anchored by a deep glacial valley in the southern corner of the reserve, Mineral King has a rep for remoteness, ruggedness, and vastness. It's a 7-mile-long, 1-mile-wide haven for multi-day hikers who don't mind roughing it in the wild. And — here's the kicker — it comes threaded with enough treks to make Yosemite blush, none of which require you to get lucky in a lotto for a permit.

Brace yourself for the journey in, because it's a bit of an adventure in its own right. You're looking at a 25-mile roadway with more meanders than the Mississippi River. No RVs are allowed on the route, and it's usually closed throughout the whole winter. The entry road begins at the town of Three Rivers, which is about 1.5 hour's drive from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, which now has flight arrivals from San Fran, Chicago, LA, and even some cities in Mexico.