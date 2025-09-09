Ohio's Destination-Worthy Woodland And Wildflower Wonderland Has Serene Camping Spots

It should come as no surprise that Ohio is home to some beautiful and secluded lake state parks, such as Adams Lake State Park, which boasts scenic interactive trails. There are many opportunities within driving distance of the state's capital city of Columbus to escape into nature either for a daytrip or an activity-filled weekend in the woods.

About an hour and 15 minutes southeast of Columbus is one such park, named Lake Hope State Park. The park spans 2,983 acres and is home to an abandoned iron furnace, picturesque hiking trails, and the horseshoe-shaped Lake Hope. Guests can camp in luxury along the pristine lake and admire the hardwood forest's wildlife.

Lake Hope State Park is located entirely within Big Sandy Run's 28,614-acre forest: Zaleski State Forest. Notably, the park is located about 18 miles east of Ohio's Hocking Hills State Park famous for its towering trees and waterfalls. Naturally, the two share several features. Lake Hope State Park also has a forest with trees that have been standing since long before Ohio became a state. It also has a small waterfall in the park named Yosemite Falls. In the past, the area around Lake Hope was widely known for its iron ore. Thus, the Hope Furnace was built in the mid-1850s. Ohio used to be one of the country's best iron-producers. This changed in the 1870s when iron ore was discovered farther west. After that, the Hope Furnace was abandoned and currently exists only as a photogenic landmark.