The Upsetting Reason One Of Greece's Most Breathtaking Beaches Might Be A Wildly Disappointing Experience
Unfortunately, sometimes we, the people, are what ruins a highly sought-after attraction. Remember Maya Bay in Thailand? The iconic beach that features in Leonardo DiCaprio's famous "The Beach" from 2000? Well, overtourism ruined the area and turned it into one of the world's most disappointing tourist destinations.
Now, the same can be said for Greece's beautiful Elafonissi Beach on the island of Crete. This spot is renowned for its picturesque and unique pink sands on Crete's southwestern coast. Up until 2014, it was largely a hidden gem in Greece. However, when Tripadvisor named it one of the best beaches in the world that year, the whole world learned of Elafonissi Beach's beauty. Ever since, and in addition to the rise of social media and influencers, the area has become overrun with visitors, especially during the summer months.
One of the top things to do on vacation is relax on the beach. However, when the area is completely overcrowded, it can really take that element away. In fact, it can turn into an underwhelming and unpleasant experience overall. Sadly, crowds can absolutely detract from the beauty of this Greek beach.
Overcrowding isn't the only issue with Elafonissi Beach
While many Tripadvisor reviews complain of overcrowding at Elafonissi Beach, it doesn't seem to be the only problem visitors face. What intrigues people to this beach is its supposed striking, pink sands. However, according to many visitors, the shores are nowhere near as vibrant as pictures and brochures would suggest.
The pink colors of Elafonissi Beach and other sandy stretches like it are caused by tiny organisms called foraminifera. The red and pink colors of their shells, when mixed with pale limestone on the shores, can take on the famous hue that the beach is known for. Factors such as weather and cloud cover can make the shores appear duller than pictures would suggest. Another reason for the lack of pink it once had is that visitors have been taking the sand home with them as mementos for years.
So, despite claiming the title of Tripadvisor's best beach in the world for 2025, you might be disappointed with your experience here due to overcrowding and the lack of its famous pink color. However, that's not to say you shouldn't pick a less crowded time of year to visit and make your own mind up about this iconic shoreline. Many reviews still sing the praises of Elafonissi Beach. Plus, Crete is home to an abundance of breathtaking coasts to check out nearby, like Kedrodasos Beach, less than 15 minutes away by car. As the largest Greek island, it offers an idyllic getaway of sun, food, and beaches.