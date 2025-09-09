The Upsetting Reason One Of Greece's Most Breathtaking Beaches Might Be A Wildly Disappointing Experience

Unfortunately, sometimes we, the people, are what ruins a highly sought-after attraction. Remember Maya Bay in Thailand? The iconic beach that features in Leonardo DiCaprio's famous "The Beach" from 2000? Well, overtourism ruined the area and turned it into one of the world's most disappointing tourist destinations.

Now, the same can be said for Greece's beautiful Elafonissi Beach on the island of Crete. This spot is renowned for its picturesque and unique pink sands on Crete's southwestern coast. Up until 2014, it was largely a hidden gem in Greece. However, when Tripadvisor named it one of the best beaches in the world that year, the whole world learned of Elafonissi Beach's beauty. Ever since, and in addition to the rise of social media and influencers, the area has become overrun with visitors, especially during the summer months.

One of the top things to do on vacation is relax on the beach. However, when the area is completely overcrowded, it can really take that element away. In fact, it can turn into an underwhelming and unpleasant experience overall. Sadly, crowds can absolutely detract from the beauty of this Greek beach.