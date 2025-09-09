Maine's Cozy Mountain Village Is A Friendly Little Getaway With Nearby Lakes And New England Charm

For a low-key, under-the-radar New England getaway with outdoor recreation and relaxing lakes, you might find yourself in Maine's Lakes and Mountains region. Nestled in the foothills of the White Mountains and surrounded by serene lakes, towns in this area ooze historic charm.

Harrison is a town built around a central Main Street where you will find locally owned businesses, restaurants, a boat launch, a bank, and a post office. The closeness of these Harrison fixtures to one another helps create a community-focused vibe where daily errands are done on foot, and the overall feeling is quite friendly. This collection of buildings gives the village a charming appearance that is tied to its development over the centuries, with trees lining many of the neighborhoods.

The village's frame is defined by the two lakes on its borders, namely Long Lake and Crystal Lake. Long Lake is 11 miles long, but it also connects to Brandy Pond and Sebago Lake, creating a 45-mile water route for boaters. You'll see people powerboating and water skiing, and you can find a plethora of marinas along its shores that offer boat rentals and docking spaces. Crystal Lake is smaller at 446 acres and is entirely inside the town. Since there's a local rule that limits boats to 10-horsepower motors or smaller, it makes a calm place for swimming, kayaking, and fishing. There's also a family-friendly public park on its shore that has a sandy beach, a floating dock, a picnic area, and a playground for the kiddos.