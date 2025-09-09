Maine's Cozy Mountain Village Is A Friendly Little Getaway With Nearby Lakes And New England Charm
For a low-key, under-the-radar New England getaway with outdoor recreation and relaxing lakes, you might find yourself in Maine's Lakes and Mountains region. Nestled in the foothills of the White Mountains and surrounded by serene lakes, towns in this area ooze historic charm.
Harrison is a town built around a central Main Street where you will find locally owned businesses, restaurants, a boat launch, a bank, and a post office. The closeness of these Harrison fixtures to one another helps create a community-focused vibe where daily errands are done on foot, and the overall feeling is quite friendly. This collection of buildings gives the village a charming appearance that is tied to its development over the centuries, with trees lining many of the neighborhoods.
The village's frame is defined by the two lakes on its borders, namely Long Lake and Crystal Lake. Long Lake is 11 miles long, but it also connects to Brandy Pond and Sebago Lake, creating a 45-mile water route for boaters. You'll see people powerboating and water skiing, and you can find a plethora of marinas along its shores that offer boat rentals and docking spaces. Crystal Lake is smaller at 446 acres and is entirely inside the town. Since there's a local rule that limits boats to 10-horsepower motors or smaller, it makes a calm place for swimming, kayaking, and fishing. There's also a family-friendly public park on its shore that has a sandy beach, a floating dock, a picnic area, and a playground for the kiddos.
Where to stay and eat in Harrison
If you're planning to stay in the Harrison area, your choices will range from historic inns to vacation rentals from Airbnb or VRBO. You can check out The Greenwood Manor Inn, which is a bed and breakfast built back in 1870 on an expansive 108-acre property. Your room would be in a converted carriage house with antique decor, and some even feature fireplaces or wood stoves, making it great for an Instagrammable fall and winter moment.
For something a bit different, there's Highland Lake Resort in Bridgton, about 6 miles away. It's a cozy property with a cafe and a beautiful lakeside location. You can also check The Noble House Inn in Bridgton, a restored 1903 home, or The Waterford Inne in Waterford (about a 15-minute drive) if you're looking for a classic farmhouse vibe. For an outdoorsy experience, Vacationland Campground is right near Crystal Lake and has spots for tents and RVs in the woods.
When you get a bit hungry, you'll find the Olde Mill Tavern in a building from the 1920s. It's a good spot for steak and seafood in a rustic, charming locale. If you're looking for something more casual, the Village Tie Up Market & Deli is the spot for lobster rolls, sandwiches, and pizzas. In the summer, you can grab some ice cream right next door at the Long Lake Creamery. For the adults and craft beer fans, you can take a ride to Fluvial Brewing on Maple Ridge Road. It's a microbrewery with both indoor and outdoor seating with fire pits, and they've got local brews on tap, plus wine, cider, and pizza.
What to do and see in Harrison
For some fun cultural and recreational spots, you can check out the Deertrees Theatre, which is a performance space built back in 1936. It was founded by the opera singer Enrica Clay-Dillon, and the building has amazing acoustics that will serenade you during your Harrison trip. If you're visiting in summer, you can catch one of the 40-plus shows they put on, which range from plays and musicals to operas and concerts. You can also catch the Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival, a chamber music series at the Deertrees Theatre on Tuesdays in July and August.
If you want a peek into the area's business and industrial history, you should visit Scribner's Mill. It's a preserved sawmill from 1847 that's now a living history museum. You can take a guided tour of the mill, a working blacksmith shop, and the original family home to see how the timber industry worked back in the day. Scribner's Mill also has a Back to the Past celebration in August with demos of old-school skills like blacksmithing and woodworking.
You can find trails for hiking and biking at the Crooked River Preserve, or hike the trails at Bald Pate Mountain for some stunning views. When winter hits, Pleasant Mountain Ski Area is about 11 miles away and has quite a few trails for skiing and snowboarding — even night skiing. There are also more forested trails, swimming holes, and waterfalls to explore in the area. Harrison is approximately 39 miles from Portland, Maine's largest city, which is full of walkable waterfront shops and seafood. The closest major airport to fly into is the Portland International Jetport (PWM).