Nestled At The Foothills Of The White Mountains Is An Idyllic Maine Lake Town With Historic Charm

Maine is known mostly for its secluded harbors and scenic seaside villages. Towns like Biddeford offer up some of the best food and beaches in the state, while Mohegan Island is a secret gem full of local art and is only accessible by boat. Yet, there is another side to Maine. Nestled in the western corner of the state, in the foothills of the White Mountains, sits the town of Lovell, an idyllic lake town brimming with historic charm.

Settled during the American Revolution, Lovell was incorporated as a town in 1800. Thanks to its location along the shores of the beautiful Kezar Lake, vacation-goers began building cottages along the shoreline, increasing the town's small, year-round population threefold during the summer months.

Despite being tucked in a rather remote corner of the state, Lovell is not difficult to get to. It's only a 3 hour drive from Logan International Airport in Boston, and a straight shot 1 hour 20 minute drive on Maine Route 302 from the international jetport in Portland. So, if you're considering a trip to Maine that's more mountains and lakes than harbors and beaches, Lovell is a place that offers up oodles of opportunities to relax and enjoy lakeside living.