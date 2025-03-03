Nestled At The Foothills Of The White Mountains Is An Idyllic Maine Lake Town With Historic Charm
Maine is known mostly for its secluded harbors and scenic seaside villages. Towns like Biddeford offer up some of the best food and beaches in the state, while Mohegan Island is a secret gem full of local art and is only accessible by boat. Yet, there is another side to Maine. Nestled in the western corner of the state, in the foothills of the White Mountains, sits the town of Lovell, an idyllic lake town brimming with historic charm.
Settled during the American Revolution, Lovell was incorporated as a town in 1800. Thanks to its location along the shores of the beautiful Kezar Lake, vacation-goers began building cottages along the shoreline, increasing the town's small, year-round population threefold during the summer months.
Despite being tucked in a rather remote corner of the state, Lovell is not difficult to get to. It's only a 3 hour drive from Logan International Airport in Boston, and a straight shot 1 hour 20 minute drive on Maine Route 302 from the international jetport in Portland. So, if you're considering a trip to Maine that's more mountains and lakes than harbors and beaches, Lovell is a place that offers up oodles of opportunities to relax and enjoy lakeside living.
Enjoy Maine's slice of the White Mountains
While most people head to New Hampshire to experience White Mountain towns that are full of cozy accommodations, or elegant, family-owned resorts, there is a small slice of this fabled mountain range that heads westward into Maine. While the peaks are not as dramatic as those in New Hampshire, the hills, woods, and waterways surrounding Lovell provide endless opportunities to enjoy some outdoor fun.
The main outdoor attraction at Lovell is Kezar Lake, a pristine 4.74 square-mile lake that offering miles of shoreline to explore. If you're renting a cottage on the water, you can hear the call of the native loons echoing over the mist in the morning. To explore the lake even further, rent a canoe at the Kezar Lake Marina, and spend a day paddling slowly across the crystal clear water fed by two mountain streams. The views of the surrounding woods and hills sparkle in any season, but are especially vibrant during the fall, which many say is the best season to visit Maine. Fishing is allowed, and swimmers can enjoy the beautiful waters from one of the public beaches in town.
For those who prefer hiking, the Sabattus Mountain Trail offers an easy, 1.4 mile loop that ends at the summit for an absolutely tremendous view. On a clear day, you can gaze into the White Mountains of neighboring New Hampshire, and even catch a glimpse of the infamous Mount Washington.
Lovell is a small, vibrant historic village
Lovell packs a lot of historic Maine charm into a compact setting. For anyone who loves history, a trip to the Lovell Historical Society provides an excellent portrait of life in Lovell during its glamorous vacationing heyday. The nearby Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library also offers up excellent sources on local Lovell history.
If you're looking for something a bit more vibrant and upscale, then you'll want to check out the goings on at Quisisana Resort. Set on the shore of Kezar Lake, this idyllic resort includes weekly performances of broadway musicals, opera, and chamber music. Further up the road is the Harvest Gold Gallery, which specializes in fine jewelry and other crafts. Their sculpture walk overlooks the beautiful waters of Kezar Lake.
Don't think Lovell is without great spots to eat. Fly Away Farm is a great little CSA on Main Street that offers fresh veggies, fruit, meat, and cheese for anyone staying at one of the town's many cottages. Fancy eating out? Ebenezer's Beer Pub and Restaurant is a great place to grab a local draft and enjoy a burger. So, if you'd like a great Maine getaway without the fuss of the seaside crowds, take a trip to Lovell. It's an idyllic spot that gives the best Maine's White Mountains have to offer.