Sandwiched Between Detroit And Ann Arbor Is Michigan's Scenic City With A Vibrant Downtown And Youthful Vibes

The Detroit metropolitan area is full of appealing travel destinations, from Greektown, a vibrant neighborhood with Greek cuisine and historic streets, to Romulus, an under-the-radar city with diverse food and a cozy atmosphere. Belleville, a small city in the western suburbs of Detroit, offers a scenic lakeside retreat with a vibrant downtown.

Located about 30 miles southwest of Detroit and about 20 miles southeast of Ann Arbor, Michigan's artsiest university city, Belleville is best reached by car. With a population of around 4,000 people, Belleville's small-town vibes are part of the appeal. You'll find several chain hotels in town, many of them serving patrons flying into or out of the nearby Detroit Metro Airport. It's impossible to visit Belleville without seeing Belleville Lake. The lake spans six miles and covers over 1,200 acres, making it Wayne County's largest inland lake. Within view of the lake, you'll find Belleville's small, walkable downtown with local eateries.