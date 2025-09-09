Ohio's Storybook Village Is A Little-Known Charmer With Underground Wonders, River Adventures, And Fun Shops
Nestled in the Ohio suburbs is West Liberty, known for a majestic castle-museum and ancient underground caverns. Additionally, its proximity to the Mad River makes the little town an excellent destination for fishing and a variety of watersports. While the state has plenty of underrated artsy getaways with walkable streets and vintage finds, such as Lancaster, West Liberty offers the perfect mix of spectacular outdoor adventures and Midwestern charm. Street markets and community festivals are common in this quaint riverside village; memories made while perusing charming downtown shops and unique candy stores will leave you reminiscing about your vacation for years to come.
If you came in search of storybook charm, West Liberty will not disappoint. Located east of town are the Piatt Castles: Mac-A-Cheek and Mac-O-Chee. The former was built by Abram Piatt from 1864 to 1871; construction of the latter for his brother, Donn, was completed in 1881. Mac-O-Chee was purchased by the Cole family in 2019 and is currently a stunning wedding venue, offering tours only by appointment. However, Mac-A-Cheek is still owned by the family and is a museum open to the public, with continuous educational initiatives geared towards local and family history. Community youth programs offered here provide hands-on, creative activities, making learning fun through interactive discovery.
Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek is a family legacy spanning seven generations. Abram's son, William, created a small museum in the family home featuring his farm machinery inventions and relics from relatives who had fought in the Civil War and the American Revolution. Admission to Mac-A-Cheek is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $8 for children ages 5 to 15. Visitors can walk around the castle on a self-guided tour and view the various photographs and exhibits immortalizing the Piatt family heritage.
Explore underground caverns and play in the river at West Liberty
Adventurous travelers will want to stop by Ohio Caverns, a series of colorful underground caves spanning a mile long, with depths of up to 103 feet. Discovered in 1897, they are filled with icy stalactites and winding passages. The temperature inside is a chilly 54 degrees Fahrenheit, so dress accordingly. The caverns are open year-round, except on Thanksgiving and Christmas; adult admission is $24, and tickets are $12 for ages 4 to 12. They open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from May to September, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from October through April. While you're down there, don't forget to check out "The Crystal King," a 5-foot, 200,000-year-old ice stalactite.
For a private 3-hour cave tour, visit Cave Adventures. These excursions, which comprise two to six individuals, are available every day by appointment, at $90 per person. Visitors receive a helmet and headlamp to assist them in their spelunking, so they can crawl through narrow openings with comfort and style. If you enjoy venturing through underground rock formations, take your next road trip to Tennessee, the best place to explore 10,000 caves and caverns.
After all the cave-dwelling, it's natural to crave some warm sunshine on the water. West Liberty's location on the Mad River makes it a great spot for paddling and recreation year-round. It's not unusual for kayakers to spot deer along the banks while floating downstream on a lazy afternoon. This mighty river, popular for trout fishing, can be accessed via Liberty Park. The park has a convenient Spray and Play Splash Pad, perfect for a refreshing post-cave soak on hot days.
A lively downtown village with unique shops
Once you're done adventuring, head downtown to experience the full storybook village experience; you'll find curious businesses filled with homemade goods and artisanal creations that make shopping in West Liberty a delightful journey. You'll see bustling farmers' markets, charming country stores, and treasure-filled thrift shops to whet your buying appetite. Mad River Farm Market offers a selection of candles, gifts, and booze, and a lovely cafe where you can have a "trough" of gravy biscuits, eggs, and hash browns for brunch. The MCC Thrift Shop is the ideal place to find that elusive item you've been searching for, like a bright red Radio Flyer vintage wagon.
After shopping, stop by Marie's Candies to build your own box of fancy chocolates or pick up a sweet gift. The shop has been making traditional candy since 1956 in a former railroad depot. For more sweet treats, try a raspberry lemon muffin or white chocolate chip cookie at Sweetie Pie's Cafe & Bake Shop, which sells gourmet sandwiches and home-baked goods. If you get hungry for a home-cooked meal, look no further than Liberty Gathering Place, a homey family restaurant serving residents since 1995. The restaurant offers delicious country dishes like baked ham, prime rib, and pork tenderloin.
West Liberty is located 62 miles northwest of Columbus' scenic suburbs and charming boutiques, making it easily accessible by major highways like Interstate 33. Travelers can find beautiful properties to stay in, like Blackbird Cabin on the Mad River, or a beautiful 1920s bungalow home. Posh campers can experience a night of glamping in The Hive at Honey Birch Farm, or stay in a restored farmhouse at Red Hawk Ridge Retreat. You can even bunk right next door to Mack-A-Cheek Castle, in an original 1828 Piatt log cabin.