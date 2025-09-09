Ohio's Storybook Village Is A Little-Known Charmer With Underground Wonders, River Adventures, And Fun Shops

Nestled in the Ohio suburbs is West Liberty, known for a majestic castle-museum and ancient underground caverns. Additionally, its proximity to the Mad River makes the little town an excellent destination for fishing and a variety of watersports. While the state has plenty of underrated artsy getaways with walkable streets and vintage finds, such as Lancaster, West Liberty offers the perfect mix of spectacular outdoor adventures and Midwestern charm. Street markets and community festivals are common in this quaint riverside village; memories made while perusing charming downtown shops and unique candy stores will leave you reminiscing about your vacation for years to come.

If you came in search of storybook charm, West Liberty will not disappoint. Located east of town are the Piatt Castles: Mac-A-Cheek and Mac-O-Chee. The former was built by Abram Piatt from 1864 to 1871; construction of the latter for his brother, Donn, was completed in 1881. Mac-O-Chee was purchased by the Cole family in 2019 and is currently a stunning wedding venue, offering tours only by appointment. However, Mac-A-Cheek is still owned by the family and is a museum open to the public, with continuous educational initiatives geared towards local and family history. Community youth programs offered here provide hands-on, creative activities, making learning fun through interactive discovery.

Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek is a family legacy spanning seven generations. Abram's son, William, created a small museum in the family home featuring his farm machinery inventions and relics from relatives who had fought in the Civil War and the American Revolution. Admission to Mac-A-Cheek is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $8 for children ages 5 to 15. Visitors can walk around the castle on a self-guided tour and view the various photographs and exhibits immortalizing the Piatt family heritage.