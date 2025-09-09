'Georgia's First Mirrored Glass Treehouse' Is A Rustic Luxe Getaway With Mountain Views
One thing about humans that never seems to age is the thrill of the tree house. Whether it touches the innocence of childhood or some ancient monkey genetics, chilling in the treetops never fails to put stars in the eyes — and hotel ratings. That's why the tree house regularly makes an appearance in the accommodation options of hotels, be it at this all-inclusive rustic resort in rural Vermont or this luxe treehouse hotel in a Norwegian forest. In Georgia, it sits 70 miles northeast of Atlanta, along the Hudson River and within sight of the Blue Ridge foothills, home of a glistening man-made lake and recreation haven. The name is Honey Hills, and it adds a modern, mirrored twist to the tree house definition.
Ironically, the feature that helps Honey Hills stand out is the same one that hides the futuristic cube structure. The floor-to-ceiling windows that sheathe "The Hive" are mirrored on the outside, creating an optical illusion with a reflection of the surrounding forest-scape. This architectural and design trick also manifests Honey Hills' mission to "let nature's embrace rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul," by actually appearing to wrap the tree house in the surrounding nature — birds, squirrels, and deer included. The illusion works from the inside, too, as the invisible windows put nature so close that it feels like you can reach out and pluck Shakespeare's "darling buds of May" from the soaking tub in the bathroom.
The romantic spirit of Honey Hills
In addition to helping guests get away from it all, Honey Hills applies bellows to romantic fires, blowing sparks into flames. That's why it's for adults only, and ripe ones at that, as there's a 25-and-over policy. The rest of the interior sets the tone, too, starting with the luxury rustic boutique ambiance that both relaxes and enlivens. Add to this furnishings fit for two, including the shower, sinks, sofa, dining table, and bed. You can also take it outside to the fire pit, picnic table, sauna, and hot tub. Honey Hills' success at bringing out the love can be counted in numbers — two proposals, 31 anniversaries, and 42 birthdays — at least as of this writing.
In fact, Honey Hills was born of a couple's dream. Founders Kirk and Genee Harvey put their design, real estate, and investing skills into creating Honey Hills. As Kirk explained in an interview on "The Real Money Coach", "We wanted to bring something new, something fun, something modern, something exciting." The idea was also spurred by zoning rules, which did not allow the couple to use trees to support the structure. So, they took another tack, as Genee shared. "We reflect all of the trees, and when you pull up, you see nothing but trees, and when you're inside, all you see are the trees." In fact, some of the trees felled in the construction were brought inside, as barn-style doors, the kitchen countertop, table, and bed headboard. This and more help make Honey Hills the bee's knees.