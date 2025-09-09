'Georgia's First Mirrored Glass Treehouse' Is A Rustic Luxe Getaway With Mountain Views

One thing about humans that never seems to age is the thrill of the tree house. Whether it touches the innocence of childhood or some ancient monkey genetics, chilling in the treetops never fails to put stars in the eyes — and hotel ratings. That's why the tree house regularly makes an appearance in the accommodation options of hotels, be it at this all-inclusive rustic resort in rural Vermont or this luxe treehouse hotel in a Norwegian forest. In Georgia, it sits 70 miles northeast of Atlanta, along the Hudson River and within sight of the Blue Ridge foothills, home of a glistening man-made lake and recreation haven. The name is Honey Hills, and it adds a modern, mirrored twist to the tree house definition.

Ironically, the feature that helps Honey Hills stand out is the same one that hides the futuristic cube structure. The floor-to-ceiling windows that sheathe "The Hive" are mirrored on the outside, creating an optical illusion with a reflection of the surrounding forest-scape. This architectural and design trick also manifests Honey Hills' mission to "let nature's embrace rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul," by actually appearing to wrap the tree house in the surrounding nature — birds, squirrels, and deer included. The illusion works from the inside, too, as the invisible windows put nature so close that it feels like you can reach out and pluck Shakespeare's "darling buds of May" from the soaking tub in the bathroom.