Nestled In Utah's Wasatch Mountains Is An Idyllic Getaway Known For Spas, Festivals, And Outdoor Fun
Imagine, for a moment, that you emerge from your luxurious full-body massage, more relaxed than you have been in months, the knot beneath your shoulder blade and the pain behind your kneecap finally relieved. You sip a warm cup of tea as you climb the stairs to the steaming rooftop pool. It's chilly outside, and the cool, crisp mountain air fills your lungs as you look out over the towering granite peaks and verdant pine-laden forests wrapping around the resort. You are in Snowbird, Utah.
Snowbird is an unincorporated community and ski resort nestled in the Wasatch Mountains, which tower along the eastern edge of the Salt Lake Valley. It has five main rental properties ranging from hotel suites to family condos, as well as restaurants, cafes, shops, and a luxury spa. Sitting at around 8,000 feet of elevation, Snowbird is ranked among North America's top mountain resorts with the deepest snow. When the snow melts, spring brings wildflowers and hiking season, followed by family activities and festivals.
Hiking, fishing, camping, and mountain biking are all popular outdoor activities in the surrounding granite peaks. Snowbird is a mountain escape for families, festivalgoers, luxury seekers, and adventurers. It has something for every type of visitor and is easily accessible, pulling tourists from all over the world to experience the unparalleled beauty of Northern Utah's mountains.
Festivals, family fun, and skiing, of course
What makes Snowbird truly idyllic is that it never sleeps with the seasons. Winter is Snowbird's calling card. It receives an average of 500 inches of snowfall annually and is usually the last Utah resort to close in spring. Skiers and snowboarders come for the powder-coated 2,500 acres of steep terrain and a tram that climbs to 11,000 feet. Spring, however, brings a different kind of beauty. As the snow recedes, wildflowers take over the slopes in shades of purple, yellow, pink, and white, best observed during Snowbird's annual Wildflower Festival in July.
Summer is all about adventure for outdoor enthusiasts and families. The alpine slide, mountain coaster, and zip lines keep the adrenaline flowing, while chairlifts and scenic tram rides give visitors sweeping views of the Wasatch peaks. Patios buzz with live music and sunset views.
From late summer through fall, Snowbird hosts Oktoberfest, one of Utah's largest festivals. From August through October, thousands gather at the base of the mountain to celebrate Bavarian culture, mountain scenery, great brews, and German-style food. Each weekend, more than 2,000 oversized, 24-ounce Über Pretzels are served, along with over 50 beer varieties across the property. Steins drip with foam while music from alpine horns and live bands fills the air. Families gather around long wooden tables, and visitors shop for artisan crafts and clothing at vendor tents.
Getting to Snowbird
Snowbird is one of the most accessible mountain resorts in the West, about 30 miles from Salt Lake City International Airport, which has some of the quickest TSA wait times in the country. Rental cars, resort shuttles, and private buses — including free Oktoberfest rides through Snow Country Limos – all make getting there simple. If you visit in the winter, be sure to get a four-wheel-drive vehicle, since driving in the canyon can be icy and dangerous. If you don't feel comfortable driving in the snow, consider using an alternative form of transportation to get to and from the airport.
Lodging ranges from modern mountain luxury at The Cliff Lodge to condo-style stays at Iron Blosam and The Lodge at Snowbird. All options are slope-side, with access to dining, spas, and lifts right outside the door. If you opt to stay off-site and visit Snowbird as a day trip, consider staying at the mouth of the canyon in Cottonwood Heights, known as the "City Between the Canyons."
Snowbird's Cliff Spa, located on the roof of The Cliff Lodge, offers a variety of treatments, yoga studios, eucalyptus steam rooms, a salon, and a glass-enclosed rooftop pool overlooking Little Cottonwood Canyon. It is artfully designed for alpine restoration. Whether you want to spend your vacation exploring the outdoors, relaxing in the spa, skiing the best snow of your life, or drinking German beers, Snowbird has got you covered