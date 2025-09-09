Colorado's High Plains Hide An Underrated, Artsy City With Sculptures, Prairie Trails, And Serious Charm

How artsy can Colorado be? Perhaps the answer lies in Parker, a cultural hub near Denver with festivals and walkable charm. Or, maybe it's in the high plains of Northeast Colorado, in a little town called Sterling. You don't need a predetermined itinerary here — with your camera in hand, you'll be documenting all the unique sculptures that make this city so quirky and creative. This entire place is an open-air gallery for you to explore, albeit visiting the museums is also on the table. And if it's not the figurines and statues piquing your interest, you'll definitely enjoy strolling along its lovely trails. With so much to see and do, a getaway to Sterling will leave you shining brighter than polished silver.

Prior to European settlement, the area around Sterling was home to Indigenous tribes like the Arapaho, Pawnee, Crow, Cheyenne, Sioux, Kiowa, and Blackfoot. The region drew in people seeking treasures a decade after the California Gold Rush was in full swing. When the Union Pacific Railroad planned to expand its lines toward this locale, people began discussing establishing a town near the depot — Sterling was founded in 1884. The city grew exponentially as the agriculture industry took over with wheat, corn, and sugar beet farming. Later, it was the oil and gas boom that revitalized the economy.

Coming from Denver, you'll reach Sterling within two hours. It's almost the same distance from Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Lafayette, another lively Colorado city with an eclectic downtown and mountain views. You're all set for lodging in Sterling — book a room at Best Western Sundowner, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Comfort Inn and Suites, or The Oakwood Inn. RV travelers can park their vehicles at Riverview RV Park Home, Riverwalk RV Park, or Sterling RV Park (The Landing).