Colorado's High Plains Hide An Underrated, Artsy City With Sculptures, Prairie Trails, And Serious Charm
How artsy can Colorado be? Perhaps the answer lies in Parker, a cultural hub near Denver with festivals and walkable charm. Or, maybe it's in the high plains of Northeast Colorado, in a little town called Sterling. You don't need a predetermined itinerary here — with your camera in hand, you'll be documenting all the unique sculptures that make this city so quirky and creative. This entire place is an open-air gallery for you to explore, albeit visiting the museums is also on the table. And if it's not the figurines and statues piquing your interest, you'll definitely enjoy strolling along its lovely trails. With so much to see and do, a getaway to Sterling will leave you shining brighter than polished silver.
Prior to European settlement, the area around Sterling was home to Indigenous tribes like the Arapaho, Pawnee, Crow, Cheyenne, Sioux, Kiowa, and Blackfoot. The region drew in people seeking treasures a decade after the California Gold Rush was in full swing. When the Union Pacific Railroad planned to expand its lines toward this locale, people began discussing establishing a town near the depot — Sterling was founded in 1884. The city grew exponentially as the agriculture industry took over with wheat, corn, and sugar beet farming. Later, it was the oil and gas boom that revitalized the economy.
Coming from Denver, you'll reach Sterling within two hours. It's almost the same distance from Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Lafayette, another lively Colorado city with an eclectic downtown and mountain views. You're all set for lodging in Sterling — book a room at Best Western Sundowner, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Comfort Inn and Suites, or The Oakwood Inn. RV travelers can park their vehicles at Riverview RV Park Home, Riverwalk RV Park, or Sterling RV Park (The Landing).
Sterling's unusual sculptures give it a distinctive character
If Sterling's streets could talk, its sculptures would sing the loudest. Going on a sculpture tour is a must, whether with a group or on your own. You'll come across both wood and bronze installations, starting with "Dream Redeemer." This one-of-a-kind artwork can puzzle you with its features — it's a steampunk creature operating a machine to churn out dreams. A more straightforward creation is "Jack," made of bronze, which pays homage to Jack Annan and his contributions to the city. In the same area, you'll find the wooden "Plainsman Pete" and "The Mask."
Continuing your hunt for chisel work, make your way to the Sterling Public Library to see the biblically inspired "Seraphim," which depicts a lion, a man, an ox, and an eagle. "Windlace," a wooden sculpture dedicated to female leadership, achievement, and resilience, is located here as well. From there, head toward the Logan County Visitor Info Center to check out the "Metamorphosis" statue. The bronze artwork appears like a tree trunk enveloped by caterpillars, which eventually leads to a fully formed butterfly on top. Another imaginative design is "Skygrazers," found near Columbine Park. This composition displays five giraffes that are bound together by the legs, yet reaching to the sky with their graceful necks. While you're walking around the park, you'll encounter the "Minuteman," a Colonial militiaman holding his bayonet steady.
There are plenty of other innovative pieces scattered throughout Sterling, such as "The Dreamer," "Scion," "Full Swing," and "Tiger." For a more traditional experience, stop by Sterling Creatives to admire the local art, attend a painting workshop, or simply purchase hand-crafted gifts. Make sure to swing by the Overland Trail Museum, too, where you'll learn about the busiest corridor in the country, dating back to bygone days.
Meander the trails of Sterling
Besides serving as an alfresco art gallery, Sterling is the ultimate playground for hiking adventures. The Overland Trail Recreation Area boasts a short loop track that's perfect for early morning jogs or a quick bike ride with delightful pond scenery. Some people like to walk their dogs here, while others prefer to soak in the tranquility. Another spot is Pioneer Park, with a 1.1-mile loop that makes for a leisurely stroll. When you're not stretching your legs, you're most likely playing disc golf, having a picnic, listening to the creek's soft murmurs, or watching the squirrels climbing the trees. The Riverwalk Trail is also a great path for a calm hike in the heart of nature.
If you're down for a short drive, you'll love what North Sterling State Park has in store. Follow the 3.6-mile South Shoreline Trail to marvel at the waterfront panoramas. You can traverse this route on horseback and by bike, too. Be on the lookout for wildlife like bobcats, badgers, deer, eagles, and owls along the way. Meanwhile, the North Sterling Reservoir Eastern Trail is a 5-mile out-and-back hike that has little to no shade, so aim to trek early morning to beat the heat. Don't forget to take the Dam Trail to Balanced Rock, an easy out-and-back trip that exposes you to wonderful vistas of the area.
Naturally, you have to take advantage of North Sterling State Park's reservoir. Launch your boat into the water, or try your hand at jet skiing, paddleboarding, and windsurfing. Anglers can catch walleye, white bass, crappie, and catfish. When your getaway approaches its end, you can start planning the next one — La Veta is Colorado's artsy community in the Spanish Peaks' foothills that offers a cozy downtown mixed with mountain views.