Thailand Is Offering Free Flights To Reignite Its Tourism Revenue (But There's A Catch)

If you've ever dreamed of exploring some of Thailand's many islands – or perhaps you were inspired by the stunning Thai locations featured in "The White Lotus" — consider this your sign to book a flight. Free domestic flights may soon be available for international visitors, letting them explore more of the country. Thailand's Tourism and Sports Ministry has proposed giving free (or lower-cost) in-country flights to 200,000 international travelers, according to the Bangkok Post. The Cabinet still needs to approve the "Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights in Thailand" campaign, but if it moves forward, it could give a significant boost to Thailand's tourism revenue while giving travelers a more comprehensive experience of what Thailand has to offer.

Here are the general parameters for the program: With an international airline ticket already in hand, travelers could receive a 1,750 baht (around $54) subsidy for a one-way domestic flight or double that for a round trip, on one of six Thai airlines. The program would also cover a checked bag up to 44 pounds. Travel would be limited to September through November 2025.

If you already have a domestic Thailand ticket booked, however, you're out of luck. "This is an exclusive campaign for foreign visitors who haven't yet booked a ticket," Sorawong Thienthong, Thailand's Tourism and Sports Minister, told the outlet.