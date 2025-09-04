Thailand Is Offering Free Flights To Reignite Its Tourism Revenue (But There's A Catch)
If you've ever dreamed of exploring some of Thailand's many islands – or perhaps you were inspired by the stunning Thai locations featured in "The White Lotus" — consider this your sign to book a flight. Free domestic flights may soon be available for international visitors, letting them explore more of the country. Thailand's Tourism and Sports Ministry has proposed giving free (or lower-cost) in-country flights to 200,000 international travelers, according to the Bangkok Post. The Cabinet still needs to approve the "Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights in Thailand" campaign, but if it moves forward, it could give a significant boost to Thailand's tourism revenue while giving travelers a more comprehensive experience of what Thailand has to offer.
Here are the general parameters for the program: With an international airline ticket already in hand, travelers could receive a 1,750 baht (around $54) subsidy for a one-way domestic flight or double that for a round trip, on one of six Thai airlines. The program would also cover a checked bag up to 44 pounds. Travel would be limited to September through November 2025.
If you already have a domestic Thailand ticket booked, however, you're out of luck. "This is an exclusive campaign for foreign visitors who haven't yet booked a ticket," Sorawong Thienthong, Thailand's Tourism and Sports Minister, told the outlet.
The program could give a boost to Thailand's flagging tourism numbers
One of the goals of the program is to help international tourists explore more of Thailand beyond hotspots like Bangkok, a cosmopolitan city with world-class cuisine, and Phuket, one of the most overcrowded destinations in the world. Although the initiative will cost the government millions, it's projected to generate more than 10 times the return on investment in tourism revenue.
Tourism is a major part of the country's economy, but visitor numbers are down 7% this year compared with last year. Peak tourism numbers were reached in 2019, when nearly 40 million international travelers visited.
Japan has similar free or discounted domestic flight programs in place. Japan Airlines offers special low-cost domestic fare for many international travelers. All Nippon Airways (ANA) also lets passengers add a domestic round trip flight out of Tokyo for free when booking an international ticket. If Thailand's campaign moves forward and proves successful, it could be extended, and other countries may consider following suit.