Texas' 'Free Live Music Capital' Is A Historic Dallas Suburb With Local Eats, And A Geologic Mystery

If you're flying into Texas, landing at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) will place you about 50 miles away from Rockwall, where a city rich with history awaits. Dating back to 1854, Rockwall began with the discovery of a rather peculiar geological formation. As the story goes, a pioneer known as T. U. Wade unearthed a massive rock wall while digging a well.

Stretching 20 miles long and towering seven stories high, the limestone rock became the town's namesake, piquing the interest of the locals about its mysterious origins. While it was originally thought to be sculpted by Native Americans (or even extraterrestrial beings), extensive research revealed that the rock is a pure product of Mother Nature. Regardless of how it came to be, it's definitely the city's most unique feature. Though the wall is situated on private property, you can see carefully removed segments on display at The Rockwall County Historical Foundation, as well as historical artifacts and memorabilia from the county's early years.

After biting into Rockwall's unique history, head to one of its local restaurants for a bite to eat. For classic Texan barbecue, pop into Sideways BBQ at The Harbor, which serves mouthwatering burgers, pulled pork favorites, and generous side dishes in a country-tinged atmosphere. Visit Thursday through Saturday for live music, or head in on a Wednesday night for karaoke if you want to take the stage yourself. If you're looking to wine and dine, visit The Downing Bottles & Bites in downtown Rockwall, where small bites are paired with delicious vino and craft beer.