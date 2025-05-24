Dallas' Walkable Entertainment District Has A Deep History Of Diversity And A Vibrant Shopping Scene

Dallas is one of the biggest tourist destinations in Texas. However, if you wander from some of its more popular areas, you may stumble into a vastly overlooked neighborhood called Deep Ellum, whose fascinating history is marked by contributions from multiple cultures. Today, it's a highly walkable district that has no shortage of arts and entertainment to enjoy, and is even a shopper's paradise.

This fun and funky area is pretty easy to get to as it's only about a 30-minute drive from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. As is pretty typical for Texas, the area can get especially hot and humid in the summer, with fairly mild springs and falls. Because it's located in the heart of Dallas, there are quite a few places to stay in and around Deep Ellum, such as the stylishly modern Kimpton Pittman Hotel, the ultra-trendy SOVA Micro Room and Social Hotel, and the resort-style Statler Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Dallas is no stranger to arts and entertainment. After all, it is home to America's largest contiguous urban arts district. With the large number of things to do, it's practically impossible to be bored in Deep Ellum. View an art exhibit at The Power Station and learn about the neighborhood's significance at the Life in Deep Ellum cultural center. Catch a concert at one of its many venues, like Club Dada, Trees, or the Bomb Factory. Enjoy some amazing alcoholic libations at Westlake Brewing Company, Dot's Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard, and Elm St. Saloon. Or just wander around and gaze at the stunning public murals in Blues Alley and the Musical Art Garden. For more art, you can visit the historic hub of Southern culture in Granbury, about an hour and a half away.