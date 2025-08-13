The 'Beer Capital Of Texas' Offers Beloved Brews With Live Music And A Vibrant Downtown
Austin, Texas, is one of the liveliest cities in the U.S., with its copious attractions and events happening year-round. The city is home to the most craft breweries in the Lone Star State, making it the undisputed beer capital of Texas. And let's not forget the countless live shows and the vibrant downtown that always has something happening. But if the big city is too much for you, there's a historic Dallas suburb that has one of Texas' most walkable downtowns with restaurants and shops galore.
Arriving in Downtown Austin by plane is convenient, as it's only about 15 minutes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Austin is an outdoorsy city, making summer the best time to visit. However, keep in mind that Austin summers get very hot and humid, so be prepared. There are many places to stay overnight in Downtown Austin to be right in the heart of all of the action: Aloft Austin Downtown, The Westin Austin Downtown and the Austin Marriott Downtown are all great options, among many others.
Even if beer and live music aren't your cup of tea, Downtown Austin is bound to have plenty of fun things for you to do. Learn about the region's history and rich cultural heritage at the Mexic-Arte Museum. Or learn about the strange and bizarre at the Museum of the Weird (found inside Lucky Lizard Curios and Gifts). Test your problem-solving skills at the Escape Game, which features an impressive array of themed escape rooms for all ages, like Prison Break, Cosmic Crisis, and Gold Rush. And don't forget to get your steps in for the day with a pleasant stroll at the 1.5-mile Waterloo Greenway park system, where you'll find gorgeous gardens and endlessly walkable trails.
Austin's beloved brews
If you're a brew buff, then Austin is the city for you. It's home to countless places to get a tasty beer (just remember to explore the city's breweries responsibly). A great place to get your drink on is the Austin Beer Garden Brewing Company, where you can sip on their signature helles, pilsner, and pale ale, along with a rotating list of seasonal and special beers. And even if you're in the mood for something stronger, they have an extensive cocktail menu and plenty of tasty treats to dine on. Because Austin is known as a live music town, it should come as no surprise that Austin Beer Garden Brewing Company also hosts tons of concerts, making it a well-rounded hangout. The building that Central Machine Works Brewery is housed in was originally home to a factory in the 1940s, and today, much of that history is preserved as modern industrial decor, resulting in a cool place to kick back and have some craft pilsners, IPAs, and kölsches. And be sure to check out their calendar for events, like concerts and trivia nights.
Lazarus Brewing Co. is interesting in that it not only serves amazing beer, but it also serves up high-quality coffee (which is perfect for waking you up in the morning after drinking too much beer the night before). Plus, they prepare delicious Mexican street food, because who doesn't love beer and tacos? It's worth noting, however, that Lazarus Brewing has two different locations in Austin — one on East 6th St. and one on Airport Blvd. — which may have different menus. However, if beer isn't your thing, you can always check out Texas' delectable trail that guides travelers through the best wineries in the state's stunning Southeast (which should also be enjoyed responsibly).
Austin's lively live music scene
Austin may be the beer capital of Texas, but it has another — some might argue, more honorable — reputation as the "Live Music Capital of the World." The city is packed with amazing nightclubs that regularly feature some of the biggest names in music. For example, Antone's Nightclub, opened in 1975, has welcomed countless top blues musicians to its stage. The Venue may have a simple name, but don't let that fool you — this modern, multi-level space is packed with cutting-edge amenities and creature comforts that instantly elevate any event or performance experience. Behind the Belmont's stylish bar is an outdoor stage that's the perfect place to party. Rock 'n' roll is alive and well at Mohawk, which includes indoor and outdoor stages, three bars, and killer drinks served by friendly staff. Of course, if you want a live music scene without the crowded metropolis, settled outside of Austin is Texas' friendly pint‑size retreat with live music and small-town soul.
Austin's many venues aren't the only reason it's called the "Live Music Capital of the World," as it's also home to many massive music festivals that take place there throughout the year. You can't go wrong by attending the Austin City Limits Music Festival, an event that's packed with so many top acts, it has to take place over two separate weekends. South By Southwest's SXSW Music Festival is where you can see even more stellar performers, from emerging artists to A-listers and everyone in between. Texas has a long and rich history with the blues, which is celebrated by the Annual Austin Blues Festival, a yearly event hosted by the legendary Antone's Nightclub. And if you're more of a country music fan, then the iHeartCountry Festival is for you.