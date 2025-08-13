The 'Beer Capital Of Texas' Offers Beloved Brews With Live Music And A Vibrant Downtown

Austin, Texas, is one of the liveliest cities in the U.S., with its copious attractions and events happening year-round. The city is home to the most craft breweries in the Lone Star State, making it the undisputed beer capital of Texas. And let's not forget the countless live shows and the vibrant downtown that always has something happening. But if the big city is too much for you, there's a historic Dallas suburb that has one of Texas' most walkable downtowns with restaurants and shops galore.

Arriving in Downtown Austin by plane is convenient, as it's only about 15 minutes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Austin is an outdoorsy city, making summer the best time to visit. However, keep in mind that Austin summers get very hot and humid, so be prepared. There are many places to stay overnight in Downtown Austin to be right in the heart of all of the action: Aloft Austin Downtown, The Westin Austin Downtown and the Austin Marriott Downtown are all great options, among many others.

Even if beer and live music aren't your cup of tea, Downtown Austin is bound to have plenty of fun things for you to do. Learn about the region's history and rich cultural heritage at the Mexic-Arte Museum. Or learn about the strange and bizarre at the Museum of the Weird (found inside Lucky Lizard Curios and Gifts). Test your problem-solving skills at the Escape Game, which features an impressive array of themed escape rooms for all ages, like Prison Break, Cosmic Crisis, and Gold Rush. And don't forget to get your steps in for the day with a pleasant stroll at the 1.5-mile Waterloo Greenway park system, where you'll find gorgeous gardens and endlessly walkable trails.