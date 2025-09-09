The Most Disappointing Tourist Trap In Chicago, According To Reddit
There are plenty of tourist traps to avoid when visiting Chicago. Windy City hot spots include the Cloud Gate sculpture (also known as "The Bean"), which perpetually packs the central plaza of Millennium Park with camera-wielding tourists snapping selfies against its shiny, reflective surface. Other popular points are The Magnificent Mile, a 13-block stretch of big box retail shops lining North Michigan Avenue, and the various dining spots that serve Chicago-style cuisine, such as the city's "most notorious hot dog stand" that serves unbelievably tasty street food and lots of profanity, The Wieners Circle.
According to Reddit users, none of these tried-and-true tourist traps are as disappointing as the WNDR Museum. Established in 2018, the flagship location of the immersive art museum is located in Chicago, inviting visitors to interact with over 15 illuminative art installations. However, the experience falls relatively flat among locals, who regard it as an overrated Chicago experience. Especially since Chicago has an impressive collection of museums to visit, this one may be best to skip.
What's so disappointing about the WNDR Museum?
According to a Reddit thread discussing Chicago's worst tourist traps, the general consensus about the WNDR Museum is that the cost of admission is too high with too little pay off. Reddit user u/lifeishockey98 wrote, "I couldn't believe how uninspiring and underwhelming it was. I have more fun and insightful moments on my couch reading Reddit." Meanwhile, user u/emilycecilia reflected that "parts of the WNDR Museum were cool but it is 100% not worth the cost of admission."
So what is the cost of admission, you ask? At the time of this writing, a general admission ticket will cost you $28.99, while an enhanced ticket that includes a complimentary drink, photo booth token, and 10% off at the WNDR Lounge starts at $59.99. Meanwhile, there are plenty of free museums to visit in Chicago that deliver quality experiences without a price tag.
Another common gripe is the social media-pandering vibes of the museum, with one Reddit user suggesting that the attraction is "an Instagram post factory." Indeed, a quick search of WNDR Museum's tagged posts on Instagram reveals a kaleidoscope of posts, with a younger generation of visitors posing inside the museum's light and color-splashed exhibits. Sure, there are some cool photo ops, but is it really worth the entry fee?
Where to go instead of the WNDR Museum
Boasting over 60 museums (over a dozen of which are dedicated art museums), Chicago is a dream come true for art lovers. If you'd rather skip the WNDR Museum, but you still want to fit some art-filled wandering into your Windy City vacation, consider visiting the Art Institute of Chicago instead. Home to thousands of treasured works of arts, including Vincent van Gogh masterpieces, ancient sculptures, and famous oil paintings like Grant Wood's "American Gothic," the sprawling museum effortlessly lends itself to hours of art-admiring. At $32 a ticket, admission is comparable to the WNDR Museum. However, you get a lot more bang for your buck, and (hopefully) less Instagram influencers clogging up the exhibits.
If you're still looking for a more interactive experience, head across the street from the Art Institute of Chicago to check out Mindworks. Featuring hands-on exhibits, scientific research rooms, and the chance to participate in studies for prizes, admission is completely free and open to the public. For something with similar photo op vibes to the WNDR Museum, Reddit user u/Friendly_ad_1168 says, "The Museum of Illusions is much better than the WNDR Museum and in my opinion [is] actually worth it."