The Most Disappointing Tourist Trap In Chicago, According To Reddit

According to a Reddit thread discussing Chicago's worst tourist traps, the general consensus about the WNDR Museum is that the cost of admission is too high with too little pay off. Reddit user u/lifeishockey98 wrote, "I couldn't believe how uninspiring and underwhelming it was. I have more fun and insightful moments on my couch reading Reddit." Meanwhile, user u/emilycecilia reflected that "parts of the WNDR Museum were cool but it is 100% not worth the cost of admission."

So what is the cost of admission, you ask? At the time of this writing, a general admission ticket will cost you $28.99, while an enhanced ticket that includes a complimentary drink, photo booth token, and 10% off at the WNDR Lounge starts at $59.99. Meanwhile, there are plenty of free museums to visit in Chicago that deliver quality experiences without a price tag.

Another common gripe is the social media-pandering vibes of the museum, with one Reddit user suggesting that the attraction is "an Instagram post factory." Indeed, a quick search of WNDR Museum's tagged posts on Instagram reveals a kaleidoscope of posts, with a younger generation of visitors posing inside the museum's light and color-splashed exhibits. Sure, there are some cool photo ops, but is it really worth the entry fee?