The Best Way To See The Glorious Fall Colors In North Carolina's Great Smokies Is On This Relaxing Rail Ride
Fall foliage is one of nature's most mesmerizing events, a stark reminder to embrace change and all the beauty that comes with it. Whether you like to soak up the enchanting vistas on foot, attend a vibrant autumnal festival in New York City, or hit the road to experience one of America's best fall foliage drives, you can guarantee that this vibrant season will never cease to amaze you. Another delightful and downright memorable way to enjoy the change of seasons is by rail, and one of the best fall train rides takes you through the awe-inspiring Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina.
The Great Smoky Mountain Railroad is the ultimate autumnal experience, and although there is no denying that this majestic mountain range is a beautiful sight to behold at any time of the year, fall is in a league of its own. Visitors can choose between a number of year-round itineraries which take in incredible scenery and allow you to get to the nooks and crannies that are often out of reach. With that being said, the most scenic train ride during fall is the Tuckasegee River Excursion, which is not only one of the most popular rides, but the inspiring countryside landscapes evoke a deep sense of tranquility.
Interestingly, the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad operates both vintage diesel-powered trains as well as steam-powered locomotives, which add to the charm. Visitors are guaranteed to be captivated by historic sights, vibrant vistas, and marvellous trestles, so a front row seat is highly advised.
Hop aboard the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad
If you're seeking the most breathtaking train trips to take this fall, you cannot overlook the Tuckasegee River Excursion as a wonderful choice. Start your adventure in Bryson City, which can be accessed via Interstate 74, or if you are flying in, the closest international airport is Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, three hours away, while McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville is closer (two hours) but may have fewer flight options. Once in Bryson City (a rental car is advisable for getting around the area), you will find a wide range of accommodation options available.
Given that the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad has been in the running for the country's most scenic train ride, you know that this is going to be something special. The Tuckasegee (pronounced tuck-uh-SEE-jee) River Extension route is notable for its journey through the infamous Cowee Tunnel, which was constructed to shorten a bend in the Tuckasegee River and expand the railway network. Today, this tunnel is one of the highlights of the journey; yet, it is also a place steeped in history, tragedy, and eerily haunting memories.
Passengers set out from Bryson City and cross the Tuckasegee River to reach the rural mountain towns of Whittier and Wilmot, while taking in sweeping views of the surrounding landscapes. Upon arrival in Dillsboro, passengers will have an 80-minute stop to explore this quaint town, brimming with eateries, shops, and historic sights.
What you can expect from your train ride
The Tuckassee River Excursion takes 4 hours round trip, and passengers will get to travel onboard a vintage diesel train while having access to excellent onboard dining and sensational vistas. There are a variety of options when it comes to class, including crown, coach, and gondola, but if you really want to push the boat out, why not opt for first class (under 21s are not permitted), which features larger windows, dining table seating with a dedicated first class menu, and a souvenir travel mug with free refills all day.
Following the 90-minute ride from Bryson City to Dillsboro, where passengers can soak up panoramas of the fall foliage, there are plenty of attractions awaiting in this historic town. Whether you fancy sitting riverside and enjoying a craft beer from Innovation Station, one of the region's best breweries, or indulging in some delicious farm-to-table cuisine at Foragers Canteen, you will have endless choices in this charming town. Dillsboro is also a great place to browse the quirky shops like Tunnel Mountain Crafts or Dogwood Crafters, selling handmade products, or why not get a head start on your Christmas shopping at Nancy Tuts Christmas Shop? And families cannot miss a visit to Dillsboro Chocolate Factory!
After Dillsboro, the train continues along its 32-mile round-trip journey back across the Tuckassee River and the colorful North Carolina mountains, passing through the Cowee Tunnel one more time, as well as the film location of "The Fugitive", which movie buffs will recognise from the iconic "train wreck scene."