The Best Way To See The Glorious Fall Colors In North Carolina's Great Smokies Is On This Relaxing Rail Ride

Fall foliage is one of nature's most mesmerizing events, a stark reminder to embrace change and all the beauty that comes with it. Whether you like to soak up the enchanting vistas on foot, attend a vibrant autumnal festival in New York City, or hit the road to experience one of America's best fall foliage drives, you can guarantee that this vibrant season will never cease to amaze you. Another delightful and downright memorable way to enjoy the change of seasons is by rail, and one of the best fall train rides takes you through the awe-inspiring Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina.

The Great Smoky Mountain Railroad is the ultimate autumnal experience, and although there is no denying that this majestic mountain range is a beautiful sight to behold at any time of the year, fall is in a league of its own. Visitors can choose between a number of year-round itineraries which take in incredible scenery and allow you to get to the nooks and crannies that are often out of reach. With that being said, the most scenic train ride during fall is the Tuckasegee River Excursion, which is not only one of the most popular rides, but the inspiring countryside landscapes evoke a deep sense of tranquility.

Interestingly, the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad operates both vintage diesel-powered trains as well as steam-powered locomotives, which add to the charm. Visitors are guaranteed to be captivated by historic sights, vibrant vistas, and marvellous trestles, so a front row seat is highly advised.