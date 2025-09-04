These Cozy Autumnal Festivals And Fun Seasonal Activities Make New York City Come Alive In The Fall

In comparison to the cheery holiday festivities in winter and the dreamy weather of summer, autumn often gets shoved to the side when picking a season for a New York City vacation. Yet ask any legitimate New Yorker and they'll tell you how the fall months from mid-September through the end of November are actually one of the most magical periods of the entire year. The temperature drops slightly from the sweltering heat of August, tourist crowds thin out, and every green space in Manhattan turns fiery reds and oranges with the changing leaves.

During my university years living in Brooklyn, I always eagerly awaited fall because there is just something so cozy about New York City during this time. As a visitor to the expensive Big Apple, fall can be optimal for a budget trip as well, since the prices of hotels tend to decrease a bit between the busier seasons. Best of all, though, there is a whole new swath of fun things to do across NYC's beautiful neighborhoods in autumn.

You won't have to worry at all about being bored because the city is ripe with activities that can be fitting for anyone, from solo travelers to families with children. However, in a place like New York, where there are a million and one things happening at any given moment, it can be difficult to take full advantage of the oftentimes niche fall offerings as a tourist. That's why we used a combination of official city calendars, reviews, and my firsthand NYC experience to develop this list of the autumn festivals and activities that make this season shine in New York City.