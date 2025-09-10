Some Of Italy's Most Immaculate Hiking Trails Are Becoming One-Way Only To Ease Overcrowding

Reaching Cinque Terre is simple, especially for travelers coming from other parts of Europe. The nearest international hub is Pisa's Galileo Galilei Airport. It is located about two hours from Cinque Terre by train. Although the airport is small, it's well connected by several European budget airlines and offers rail transfers to La Spezia. For those coming from North America, flying into the Milano Malpensa Airport is more convenient. From Milan, a three-hour train journey brings visitors to Cinque Terre. Once in the region, the local train, the Cinque Terre Express, connects all villages with frequent and scenic rides.

Before hitting the trails, hikers should consider purchasing a Cinque Terre Card. There are two types of passes. The Cinque Terre Trekking Card grants access to popular hiking paths between Monterosso and Corniglia, costing about $9 per day, or $17.50 during peak periods. Alternatively, the Cinque Terre Treno MS Card includes unlimited train rides between Levanto and La Spezia and also gives access to trails. Prices for this card range from $23 to $38 depending on the season. These cards make it easier to explore the area, and the collected fees help preserve the park and maintain its infrastructure.

Additionally, visitors should be mindful that hiking in Cinque Terre requires proper footwear due to the rugged terrain and high volume of tourists. Hikers must wear closed, waterproof shoes that cover the ankle and have non-slip soles. Those who don't follow the guidelines may face fines of up to $2,900. By wearing the right gear, hikers can stay safe and fully enjoy Cinque Terre's trails.