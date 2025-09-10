Some Of Italy's Most Immaculate Hiking Trails Are Becoming One-Way Only To Ease Overcrowding
Cradled in the Liguria region of northwestern Italy, Cinque Terre is a picturesque destination. It's known for its pastel-hued structures perched on cliffs, rocky coves, and boats that drift across the turquoise waters of the Ligurian Sea. This UNESCO World Heritage site is made up of five former fishing villages. Although it's home to just 5,000 residents, Cinque Terre welcomes around 5 million visitors each year. Many come to hike scenic trails that wind through vineyards and overlook the breathtaking coastline. However, the region's popularity has raised safety concerns because overcrowding on narrow paths can become dangerous. To help manage the surge in foot traffic, authorities have implemented one-way systems on some of the area's most popular hiking trails.
One of Italy's best walking routes that connects all five charming villages is Sentiero Azzurro, also known as the Blue Trail. It spans nearly 7.5 miles and is divided into four parts. Each section offers a unique glimpse into the region's majestic landscape. The most iconic stretch is the Via dell'Amore, or "Path of Love." This section runs one way permanently. Hikers can enter from Riomaggiore, considered the "southern jewel" of the whole Cinque Terre region, and exit in Manarola, one of the region's oldest towns that's full of cliffs and explosive color. Access is limited to 200 people every 30 minutes, and hikers must book a slot up to three days in advance.
On certain dates during months that see a lot of hikers (in late spring and summer), the Blue Trail's section from the village of Monterosso to Vernazza is temporarily converted into a one-way route. This change protects hikers by reducing congestion on the steep and narrow trail. Updates are posted on the Cinque Terre National Park website whenever this rule is in effect. While these policies require extra planning, they help prevent accidents as well as preserve the trail's beauty for generations.
Preparing to hike Cinque Terre's stunning trails
Reaching Cinque Terre is simple, especially for travelers coming from other parts of Europe. The nearest international hub is Pisa's Galileo Galilei Airport. It is located about two hours from Cinque Terre by train. Although the airport is small, it's well connected by several European budget airlines and offers rail transfers to La Spezia. For those coming from North America, flying into the Milano Malpensa Airport is more convenient. From Milan, a three-hour train journey brings visitors to Cinque Terre. Once in the region, the local train, the Cinque Terre Express, connects all villages with frequent and scenic rides.
Before hitting the trails, hikers should consider purchasing a Cinque Terre Card. There are two types of passes. The Cinque Terre Trekking Card grants access to popular hiking paths between Monterosso and Corniglia, costing about $9 per day, or $17.50 during peak periods. Alternatively, the Cinque Terre Treno MS Card includes unlimited train rides between Levanto and La Spezia and also gives access to trails. Prices for this card range from $23 to $38 depending on the season. These cards make it easier to explore the area, and the collected fees help preserve the park and maintain its infrastructure.
Additionally, visitors should be mindful that hiking in Cinque Terre requires proper footwear due to the rugged terrain and high volume of tourists. Hikers must wear closed, waterproof shoes that cover the ankle and have non-slip soles. Those who don't follow the guidelines may face fines of up to $2,900. By wearing the right gear, hikers can stay safe and fully enjoy Cinque Terre's trails.