The 'Southern Jewel' Of Italy's Cinque Terre Is An Effortlessly Breathtaking Coastal Village

Like five little sunsets painted along the rocky cliffs of the Ligurian coast, the villages of the Cinque Terre are sublime bursts of color, and Riomaggiore might just be the prettiest of them all. Like much of the Italian Riviera, Riomaggiore is at its most attractive when viewed from the water. From there, the town's harbor forms a delightful little V-shape as it tumbles towards the sea, framing a small jetty, with houses painted in tones of orange, yellow, and red, scaling a hill lush with greenery, and speckled with historic castles and churches.

The local food is, as you might expect, often taken directly from the sea. A highlight is the simple little cones of fried fish served from windows and fast food restaurants. It's essentially the same "fritto misto" you'd get at a restaurant, but conveniently wrapped up in paper to better flavor a brisk walk through the Cinque Terre's wonderful little villages. Expect things like mussels, fish and chips, and vegetables cooked in a light batter, covered with salt, and served with a refreshing slice of lemon. Wine lovers are well-served too, with vineyards renowned for the local sciacchetrà dessert wine.

Since it's the southernmost Cinque Terre village, Riomaggiore is often nicknamed the "Southern Jewel of the Cinque Terre." It also makes a great base for exploring the five villages and other Ligurian destinations like the fishing village turned resort town of Santa Margherita Ligure, via walking paths, ferry, or train. If you're hoping to embark on a scenic Italian road trip, then take the view-laden roads winding along the coastline or the escape the crowds by exploring the romantic town of La Spezia, also known as the "Gulf of Poets".