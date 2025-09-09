Between Pittsburgh And Cleveland Is Ohio's Perfect Stop For Fall Fun With Corn Maze Trails And Wine Tastings

From the crunching leaves beneath your feet to the crispness in the air, there is something so refreshing about fall. What is also synonymous with the season of change are pumpkin iced lattes, wool sweaters, and of course, corn mazes. When we conjure up autumnal images, we imagine days out to pumpkin patches and corn mazes, which have become somewhat of a tradition over time, and for families, a visit to a corn maze is often high on the fall activity bucket list. Luckily, the U.S. has no shortage of incredible corn maze trails.

Regarded as one of the best corn mazes in America, Maze Craze in New Springfield, Ohio, not only provides fun for children, but its wine and cider tasting events are enough to put a smile on any parent's face. This is fun for all the family, at its very best. Located between Pittsburgh and Cleveland, New Springfield is easily accessed from Interstate 76, and it is just 40 miles from Pittsburgh International Airport, with a wide range of flight connections. In terms of accommodation, one of the closest hotels to Maze Craze is the Best Western Plus Dutch Haus Inn & Suites, which is just 6 miles away.

As you can imagine, fall is the most popular time to experience the maze and tasting events, so it is wise to book ahead of time. Maze Craze, which operates mid-September through early November, has won awards for its mazes and was even voted as one of the "Best Corn Maze Farms in the U.S." by USA Today, not once, but several times.