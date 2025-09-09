Between Pittsburgh And Cleveland Is Ohio's Perfect Stop For Fall Fun With Corn Maze Trails And Wine Tastings
From the crunching leaves beneath your feet to the crispness in the air, there is something so refreshing about fall. What is also synonymous with the season of change are pumpkin iced lattes, wool sweaters, and of course, corn mazes. When we conjure up autumnal images, we imagine days out to pumpkin patches and corn mazes, which have become somewhat of a tradition over time, and for families, a visit to a corn maze is often high on the fall activity bucket list. Luckily, the U.S. has no shortage of incredible corn maze trails.
Regarded as one of the best corn mazes in America, Maze Craze in New Springfield, Ohio, not only provides fun for children, but its wine and cider tasting events are enough to put a smile on any parent's face. This is fun for all the family, at its very best. Located between Pittsburgh and Cleveland, New Springfield is easily accessed from Interstate 76, and it is just 40 miles from Pittsburgh International Airport, with a wide range of flight connections. In terms of accommodation, one of the closest hotels to Maze Craze is the Best Western Plus Dutch Haus Inn & Suites, which is just 6 miles away.
As you can imagine, fall is the most popular time to experience the maze and tasting events, so it is wise to book ahead of time. Maze Craze, which operates mid-September through early November, has won awards for its mazes and was even voted as one of the "Best Corn Maze Farms in the U.S." by USA Today, not once, but several times.
Maze Craze is a family favorite
Although a typical corn maze caters to children, Maze Craze takes it to a whole new level, which is what makes it stand out. This fall-fun complex is host to a plethora of exciting children's activities, including interactive games like the "Honey Pot Hunt" or "Farm Scene Investigation," which are enough to keep even the most active kids engaged (and their parents!).
Open on weekends (Friday to Sunday), Maze Craze is the place for thrill-seeking children to test out the kiddie zipline, take a shot at the "Cornzooka Corn Cannon," or enjoy a classic hayride through the expansive farm. Boasting 23 acres of farm-filled fun, this is an experience like no other, where children have no time to get bored. When you're not navigating your way through the 9.3 miles of trails, which vary in difficulty and span four intricately designed mazes, there are plenty of games and activities to keep all ages entertained.
On top of the variety of activities, which cost just a few bucks each, families can also try their luck at gemstone mining or perhaps hop aboard the barrel train for a ride around the farm. This is also the perfect opportunity to pick out your ideal pumpkin from the farm shop to get ready for spooky season, so it's no wonder one Google reviewer raved that, "This is one of the best corn mazes I've visited".
Enjoy a fantastic adults-only event at Maze Craze
What is better than an award-winning corn maze? Perhaps one that allows adults to have some fun too, in the form of delicious wine, beer, and cider tastings. The "Maze Craze Beer, Cider & Wine Adventure" is perhaps one of the quirkiest additions to this corn maze, which sees adults (no children permitted) following the maze trails in search of tasting stations. For those not keen on "working" for your drinks, you can enjoy a few tipples at the dedicated tasting tent. And it doesn't end there! This exciting event also features live music, fire pits, and delicious food from Craze Café & Sauceeino food truck.
If you are a self-proclaimed craft beverage enthusiast or oenophile, you will thoroughly enjoy this ultimate tasting experience. After all, who says the kids get to have all the fun? Here, you will have the chance to try beverages from 10 different tasting stations throughout the maze, which is a beer and wine lover's dream. From lovingly crafted beers and hard ciders to mouthwatering wine, there is something to suit all taste buds. Among the breweries and wineries featured are Sundog Ciderhouse & Winery, Aeonian Brewing Company, Birdfish Brewing Co., Maze Craze Winery, and Noble Creature Cask House, so this is your chance to sip your way around the region.
When planning your family visit, it is worth noting that admission ($14 at the time of writing) includes access to all four mazes as well as a wide range of inclusive activities like the tractor tire playground, swings, and corn boxes. As an added bonus, and to give tired legs a break, you can opt to rent a wagon for the little ones, which is a pretty fun way to get around the farm, picking up pumpkins and treats along the way.