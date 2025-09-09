Oregon's Century-Old Timber Town Is The Birthplace Of Geocaching And A Gateway To Abundant Recreation

Nestled in the forests of Oregon lies an old timber town by the name of Estacada, a natural playground for outdoor enthusiasts surrounded by wilderness as far as the eye can see. Estacada's proximity to the Clackamas River makes it an ideal place for recreation, where adventurers can enjoy fishing, tubing, hiking, canoeing, and even camping along its banks. Let's say you are road tripping through the Pacific Northwest on a breathtaking scenic drive along Oregon's secret beaches, but want a change of pace to something more rugged and woodsy. Head inland to this tucked-away town and marvel at the spectacular, crystal-clear waters and evergreen trees while you commune with nature.

A mere 30 miles from Portland its international airport, Estacada is convenient yet isolated enough to appeal to those wishing to escape civilization for a while. Given there's only one motel in town, travelers might find it more appealing to stay closer to Portland for more lodging options. Estacada has no shortage of delicious cuisine, however, and visitors can dine at the Old Mill Saloon, enjoy a brew at Time Traveler's Brewing, or visit Lew's Drive-In for a more retro dining experience. Craft beer aficionados can pop over to Bent Shovel Brewing to sample a variety of home-brewed ales such as Paddler's Pale Ale, Uncle Johann Vienna Lager, and Wake the Neighbors CDA. If you're in the mood for a bigger city vibe, you're only 50 minutes away from Portland's eclectic neighborhoods like Goose Hollow, the historic downtown gem with an eccentric, legendary pub, where you can equally close out the evening at a coffee shop or dance the night away.