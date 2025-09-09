Oregon's Century-Old Timber Town Is The Birthplace Of Geocaching And A Gateway To Abundant Recreation
Nestled in the forests of Oregon lies an old timber town by the name of Estacada, a natural playground for outdoor enthusiasts surrounded by wilderness as far as the eye can see. Estacada's proximity to the Clackamas River makes it an ideal place for recreation, where adventurers can enjoy fishing, tubing, hiking, canoeing, and even camping along its banks. Let's say you are road tripping through the Pacific Northwest on a breathtaking scenic drive along Oregon's secret beaches, but want a change of pace to something more rugged and woodsy. Head inland to this tucked-away town and marvel at the spectacular, crystal-clear waters and evergreen trees while you commune with nature.
A mere 30 miles from Portland its international airport, Estacada is convenient yet isolated enough to appeal to those wishing to escape civilization for a while. Given there's only one motel in town, travelers might find it more appealing to stay closer to Portland for more lodging options. Estacada has no shortage of delicious cuisine, however, and visitors can dine at the Old Mill Saloon, enjoy a brew at Time Traveler's Brewing, or visit Lew's Drive-In for a more retro dining experience. Craft beer aficionados can pop over to Bent Shovel Brewing to sample a variety of home-brewed ales such as Paddler's Pale Ale, Uncle Johann Vienna Lager, and Wake the Neighbors CDA. If you're in the mood for a bigger city vibe, you're only 50 minutes away from Portland's eclectic neighborhoods like Goose Hollow, the historic downtown gem with an eccentric, legendary pub, where you can equally close out the evening at a coffee shop or dance the night away.
A wilderness paradise in the mountains of Oregon
Surrounded by remote wilderness, raging rapids, and soothing hot springs, Estacada is a welcome escape for travelers who thrive in the great outdoors. It is located amidst the Bull of the Woods Wilderness, an area known for its forest and rocky terrain. The Clackamas River is a favorite among whitewater rafters, where thrill-seekers go to brave disturbingly-named rapids such as Sling Shot, Hole In the Wall, and Bob's Hole. River rafting trips are available during warmer months, starting in April, and range from $70 to $120 for half- and full-day tours.
For those looking for a more relaxing activity, head on over to Milo McIver State Park, where you can go camping year-round. Kayaks are available for campers to rent, and fishermen can brag about the day's impressive catch. The park has plenty of amenities, including hiking and horse trails, fishing docks, boat ramps, and even an impressive disc golf course, a favorite activity among its visitors. McIver is located just 7 minutes outside of Estacada, and annual permits are available for frequent visitors to purchase.
If your muscles feel sore from playing disc golf at Timber Park, go enjoy a soak at Bagby Hot Springs, less than an hour south on Clackamas Highway; they have both private and communal spaces which are open 24 hours. For folks opting to stay at the springs for a few days, dispersed camping is permitted just 5 minutes away, near Shower Creek Falls, a breathtaking 30-foot waterfall and bathing spot for campers. There's also a proper campground near the trailhead with rustic amenities. Travelers who are curious about the town's century-old timber origins might be interested in the Estacada Timber Festival, where you can witness lumberjacks and log rollers compete in traditional logging-related events.
Estacada is home to the world's first geocache
The Portland area is filled with wildly underrated cities where you can escape the bustle of the crowds, but can any of them brag about their geocaching history? Estacada is on record as being the first geocaching location and home to the Original Stash Tribute Plaque commemorating the beginning of this peculiar endeavor. For "muggles" (non-geocachers), geocaching is a wild adventure for people who love scavenger hunts and puzzles, and an excellent way to explore the outdoors. A secret stash, or cache, is hidden in a public space, at specific coordinates, at varying levels of difficulty and terrain, some very well camouflaged (or even underwater). Geocachers use their GPS to find that cache and sign the logbook it contains. There are usually little trinkets for kids to find, making it a fun family activity and an entertaining way to explore natural spaces or your local hometown.
The plaque that marks the spot of the first geocache, planted by Dave Ulmer on May 3, 2000, can be found at 21511 S. Fellows Rd. At the time of this publication, over 17,500 geocachers have signed its log. If you are in Estacada and want to get a taste of the geocaching bug, you will be relieved that this is a pretty easy find, with low difficulty on easy terrain. While the original 5-gallon bucket is no longer there due to accidental damage by a lawnmower, the cache is maintained regularly to ensure caching enthusiasts can find it in good condition for years to come. Today, thousands of avid geocachers use a Geocaching app to find caches all over the world, thanks to the very first cache Ulmer stashed at N 45° 17.460 W 122° 24.800.