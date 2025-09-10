Vermont's Fifth-Largest State Forest Offers Miles Of Enchanting Mountainous Trails And Wildlife

For all the accolades about how the route known as "Vermont's Main Street" shows off the state's charming towns, resorts, and beauty, there are almost always several more roads nearby sharing equal beauty with a fraction of the traffic. One great example is Route 12, which runs parallel and east of Route 100 from Woodstock to Morrisville. The northernmost section of it not only avoids the usually massive traffic jams that arrive each fall between Stowe and Waterbury — a tiny Vermont mountain town with some artsy quirks and delicious food — but it also opens easier access to some off-the-beaten-path experiences, such as the gorgeous Lake Elmore and the adjacent C.C. Putnam State Forest.

The fifth largest state forest in Vermont, C.C. Putnam covers 17,503 acres in dense woodland and mountain terrain. Elevations among the northern hardwoods, white birch, spruce fir, white and red pine range between 500 to 3,642 feet, culminating in five major peaks — Mount Hunger, Mount Worcester, White Rock, Putnam, and Stowe Pinnacle — that form the "third range" of the Green Mountains. The park is also the headwaters of the North Branch, a tributary of Vermont's third-largest river, the Winooski. All these ingredients translate into an abundance of wildlife, including bear, deer, grouse, beaver, mink, coyote, and more than 100 species of birds. Moose numbers are also growing in the area. As such, it's important for hikers and campers to remember they won't be alone and to tread lightly and smartly.