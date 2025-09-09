This Luxurious Sedona Resort With Red Rock Views Offers A Chef-Driven Restaurant And A Soulful Spa

Deep in the heart of Arizona's red rock territory lies a unique hotel offering luxurious experiences and spiritual healing. Spread over 6,000 square feet in the breathtaking town of Sedona, the world's most mindful escape, the Wilde Resort and Spa offers full-service stays that take advantage of the region's natural resources. From an eclectic restaurant that combines local food influences with American diner charm and fine-dining elegance to a massive rejuvenating spa, Wilde Resort and Spa has it all.

Known previously as Sedona Rouge, the hotel underwent a dramatic transformation in 2021. The newly renovated property featured 105 luxurious rooms and expansive outdoor amenities, including a section of cozy outdoor firepits and the Rangeview Rooftop — the ideal place to lie back and admire the red rock views and spectacular night skies with a glass of wine. Wilde Resort and Spa lies in the heart of Sedona, making it a convenient base to explore the town's healing vortexes and numerous trails. Whether you believe in the existence of natural energy hotspots or not, there's no denying Sedona's stress-free environment and natural beauty. Although the nearest airport is in Flagstaff, 29 miles north, the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is the nearest large, international airport, 121 miles to the south. So international travelers may need to take connecting flights from Phoenix or drive from there to get to Sedona.

Boasting spectacular views of red, gold, and pink rock formations, Wilde Resort and Spa is the best place to experience all that Sedona has to offer. The heart of the resort is the Wilde Haven Spa, a 5,000-square-foot rejuvenating spa with outdoor hot tubs and luxurious, pampering experiences. Integrating local herbal remedies and spirituality into state-of-the-art services, the spa combines modern amenities with natural healing modalities to provide guests with a truly holistic experience.