This Luxurious Sedona Resort With Red Rock Views Offers A Chef-Driven Restaurant And A Soulful Spa
Deep in the heart of Arizona's red rock territory lies a unique hotel offering luxurious experiences and spiritual healing. Spread over 6,000 square feet in the breathtaking town of Sedona, the world's most mindful escape, the Wilde Resort and Spa offers full-service stays that take advantage of the region's natural resources. From an eclectic restaurant that combines local food influences with American diner charm and fine-dining elegance to a massive rejuvenating spa, Wilde Resort and Spa has it all.
Known previously as Sedona Rouge, the hotel underwent a dramatic transformation in 2021. The newly renovated property featured 105 luxurious rooms and expansive outdoor amenities, including a section of cozy outdoor firepits and the Rangeview Rooftop — the ideal place to lie back and admire the red rock views and spectacular night skies with a glass of wine. Wilde Resort and Spa lies in the heart of Sedona, making it a convenient base to explore the town's healing vortexes and numerous trails. Whether you believe in the existence of natural energy hotspots or not, there's no denying Sedona's stress-free environment and natural beauty. Although the nearest airport is in Flagstaff, 29 miles north, the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is the nearest large, international airport, 121 miles to the south. So international travelers may need to take connecting flights from Phoenix or drive from there to get to Sedona.
Boasting spectacular views of red, gold, and pink rock formations, Wilde Resort and Spa is the best place to experience all that Sedona has to offer. The heart of the resort is the Wilde Haven Spa, a 5,000-square-foot rejuvenating spa with outdoor hot tubs and luxurious, pampering experiences. Integrating local herbal remedies and spirituality into state-of-the-art services, the spa combines modern amenities with natural healing modalities to provide guests with a truly holistic experience.
Experience Wilde Resort's famous spa and restaurant
The Wilde Haven Spa is a masterclass on luxurious spa treatments that incorporate nature's wisdom. The spa offers body treatments, facials, massages, and wellness sessions to heal your body and mind. If you're looking for effective skin treatment, try combining the Modern Wellness Dual Technology body treatment with the Five Star Delight Repair facial. These two services use modern technology to drive ingredients deeper into your skin, leaving it looking healthy and youthful. For those who want a holistic, relaxing experience, try out the Mountain and Sea Peaceful Bathing body treatment, in which you relax for two hours in a healing bath of marine minerals. Pair it with a Seas the Day facial with marine minerals and a detoxifying Crescent Moon Therapeutic Bath. Couples can also take advantage of specially designed packages, as social media influencer and founder of HippyBritt, Brittani Franczek, did. "The spa was beautiful and our massages were excellent," she wrote on Instagram. Each treatment costs between $90 and $700, with most in the $200 to $400 range. Spare a few hours to indulge in the spa, as most of the treatments are between 1 and 2 hours each.
After a relaxing spa day, head over to Rascal — the resort's signature dining room. Led by award-winning chef Mercer Mohr, Rascal uses local ingredients and influences to reinvent the American diner experience. The restaurant serves classic American diner fare like burgers and shareable plates but elevates them with rich, bold, local flavors. The restaurant also hosts the resort's happy hours with signature, flavorful cocktails on the outdoor patio.
Planning your stay at Wilde Resort and Spa
Because of Sedona's easy access to trails and its reputation as a spiritual center, the area gets busy during peak vacation season. Although the city is a year-round destination, it gets busiest during spring (from March to May) and fall (from September to mid-October). If you go during winter, you can still enjoy the resort's heated pool and hot tubs, although it may get too cold to use their other outdoor areas.
The resort features a range of offers based on your needs, like discounts depending on how long you stay or a hotel credit that can be used for in-house amenities. Ideally, you should aim to book for at least 2 to 3 days during the week, as the weekends get extremely busy. Check-in time is 4 p.m. (although you can request an early check-in time of 3 p.m.), and check-out is at 11 a.m. The hotel also has pet-friendly and wheelchair-accessible rooms and amenities.
Although the hotel can be the focus of your stay, don't forget to explore Sedona and the surrounding areas while you're there. The Fay Canyon Trail is a scenic hidden gem outside Sedona, offering fewer crowds than other well-known area trails. And if you really want to take advantage of Arizona's clear night skies, book a stargazing tour through the Wilde Resort's website with Sedona Stargazing, one of the resort's trusted partners. You can also spend a few hours in nearby Flagstaff, designated the world's first international dark sky city, to enjoy naked-eye views of the stars and tour the famous observatory where Pluto was discovered, the Lowell Observatory.