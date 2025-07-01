Hidden Just Outside Of Sedona Is One Of Arizona's Most Scenic Canyons You Can Hike For Free

Sedona, Arizona, is more than just a magical town in the mountains where you can get your aura photographed and chakras cleansed. The area, which is known for its mysterious energy vortexes and beautiful red rock canyons, is home to dozens of hiking trails. One of the most rewarding to complete, however, may just be right outside of Sedona proper.

The Fay Canyon Trail is a completely free, hidden gem north of town. You'll find plenty of shops, gas stations, and restaurants to fuel up before your hike, and there are all sorts of hotels just a short drive away. Popular options include chain hotels like the simple Courtyard Sedona to upscale spots like Mountain Modern, a dreamy escape for hikers, wellness seekers, and their dogs.

Sedona is conveniently located between two larger cities: Phoenix and Flagstaff. Both are home to airports, but Phoenix's Sky Harbor International accommodates more flights by more airlines than Flagstaff's airport does. No matter where you fly in, you'll want a rental car to easily explore Sedona and access hiking trails.