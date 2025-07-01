Hidden Just Outside Of Sedona Is One Of Arizona's Most Scenic Canyons You Can Hike For Free
Sedona, Arizona, is more than just a magical town in the mountains where you can get your aura photographed and chakras cleansed. The area, which is known for its mysterious energy vortexes and beautiful red rock canyons, is home to dozens of hiking trails. One of the most rewarding to complete, however, may just be right outside of Sedona proper.
The Fay Canyon Trail is a completely free, hidden gem north of town. You'll find plenty of shops, gas stations, and restaurants to fuel up before your hike, and there are all sorts of hotels just a short drive away. Popular options include chain hotels like the simple Courtyard Sedona to upscale spots like Mountain Modern, a dreamy escape for hikers, wellness seekers, and their dogs.
Sedona is conveniently located between two larger cities: Phoenix and Flagstaff. Both are home to airports, but Phoenix's Sky Harbor International accommodates more flights by more airlines than Flagstaff's airport does. No matter where you fly in, you'll want a rental car to easily explore Sedona and access hiking trails.
Hiking through Fay Canyon
Every hike in Sedona is beautiful — but some are more difficult than others. The hike through Fay Canyon is considered to be quite easy, and most travelers should have no problem trekking its entire length. The trail is just over a mile long and about 2.2 miles round-trip, as it does not loop. This is a great option if you're looking for an easy walk or are traveling with children. However, it also has an additional side route to explore that's more challenging if you're hoping to get in additional steps.
Fay Canyon is free to access, despite being considered by many to be one of the most beautiful and scenic canyons in Arizona. The trail is open year-round, giving you a chance to experience it during the heat of summer or a serene, snowy winter. The big trails in the area, like those to Cathedral Rock or Devil's Bridge, can become quite crowded. Fay Canyon is a relatively similar hiking experience with far fewer people attempting it. There's a large paved (and free!) parking lot across from the trailhead — if you're visiting during peak season when Sedona is busiest, consider showing up early to give yourself a better chance at getting a spot.
Go on a side quest to a hidden arch
On a separate path that intersects with the Fay Canyon Trail, you'll find a rock formation rivaling Utah's breathtaking natural arches. Tucked off the main trail is a hidden arch — one that you'll only see if you venture off into the brush. The path to get there is about half a mile from the trailhead. The trail itself is quite rugged, steep, and poorly marked, so it's smart to come in with directions before setting off.
While the Fay Canyon trail is considered easy, this trail to the arch is a different story. To get up into the arch, you will need to climb up steep hills and rocks, some of which may be slippery during your ascent. You'll encounter sand, loose rocks, and overgrown cacti. It's best to go into this section of Fay Canyon only if you're an experienced hiker with strong navigation skills. For your efforts, you'll be rewarded with an incredible view of one of the most secluded arches in Sedona.