Nestled Between Birmingham And Montgomery Is An Alabama City Famous For Fresh Peaches And Outdoor Markets

Take a moment to ponder the humble peach. The stone fruit has become a multi-purpose shorthand for all that's good in life. If things are going well, life is peachy. No worries means everything's "peaches and cream." And if you want to turn up the heat on a text message exchange, send a peach emoji. Imagine, then, the jarring experience of reaching Exit 212 off Interstate 65 in Alabama and seeing a giant, orange peach rising 120 feet into the sky. Welcome to Clanton, a city nestled between Birmingham and Montgomery that's famous for its fresh peaches and outdoor markets.

The "Big Peach" water tower, which holds 500,000 gallons of water, was erected in 1992. It was inspired by the "Peachoid," a peach-shaped water tower double its size in Gaffney, the "Peach Capital of South Carolina." Locals saw the tower and, smelling an opportunity as Alabama's peach powerhouse, fundraised their way to creating the locally famous landmark. It has since become a source of local pride, with several locations within Clanton named after the tower.

The Chicago Bridge and Iron Company, which constructed both peach-shaped water towers, originally intended to properly convey the fruit's shape, eventually succeeding perhaps a bit too much. The tower's paint job caused people to compare it to someone's rear end. Clanton has since cut back its water tower's cheekiness with a new coat of paint, yet the town's peaches have lost none of their taste.