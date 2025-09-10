Nestled Between Birmingham And Montgomery Is An Alabama City Famous For Fresh Peaches And Outdoor Markets
Take a moment to ponder the humble peach. The stone fruit has become a multi-purpose shorthand for all that's good in life. If things are going well, life is peachy. No worries means everything's "peaches and cream." And if you want to turn up the heat on a text message exchange, send a peach emoji. Imagine, then, the jarring experience of reaching Exit 212 off Interstate 65 in Alabama and seeing a giant, orange peach rising 120 feet into the sky. Welcome to Clanton, a city nestled between Birmingham and Montgomery that's famous for its fresh peaches and outdoor markets.
The "Big Peach" water tower, which holds 500,000 gallons of water, was erected in 1992. It was inspired by the "Peachoid," a peach-shaped water tower double its size in Gaffney, the "Peach Capital of South Carolina." Locals saw the tower and, smelling an opportunity as Alabama's peach powerhouse, fundraised their way to creating the locally famous landmark. It has since become a source of local pride, with several locations within Clanton named after the tower.
The Chicago Bridge and Iron Company, which constructed both peach-shaped water towers, originally intended to properly convey the fruit's shape, eventually succeeding perhaps a bit too much. The tower's paint job caused people to compare it to someone's rear end. Clanton has since cut back its water tower's cheekiness with a new coat of paint, yet the town's peaches have lost none of their taste.
Enjoy Clanton's stone fruits at the markets
Every visit to Clanton must include a tasting of its stone fruits, namely its plums and famous peaches. Your first try, of course, has to be of the raw fruit itself. Then, switch to a solid peach cobbler (while tossing some homemade peach ice cream on the side). You won't have to look too hard to find this smorgasbord. The Durbin Farms Market has sold the town's renowned produce since 1933, with apples, plums, and nectarines playing a supporting role. You can find even more at Clanton's outdoor markets.
Dotting 7th Street, these markets offer a mix of everything one would need to get the full-on Clanton experience. Peach Park offers arguably the best chance to experience peak outdoor market joy. It sells peaches in their various forms, as well as a rotating daily menu that includes macaroni and cheese, meatloaf, and burgers. It's flanked by gardens, as well as a playground where the kids can burn off all the sugar from its homemade peach ice cream. Be sure to snap a photo next to its giant peach statue (yes, there's more than one in town).
When to visit and where to stay in Clanton
The best way to reach and get around Clanton is by car. If you have to fly, aim for Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. It's the closest major transit hub and a mere hour's drive away from town. Before making the drive, stop to check out Birmingham's creative, artsy vibes and one of the country's best food scenes.
Finding accommodations is relatively easy in Clanton. The city has several well-known chain hotels within its borders, costing up to $215 per night. You'll obviously want to plan your trip to overlap with peach season, which peaks around mid-July. This means you'll have to battle Alabama's infamously muggy summers, when temperatures reach well into the 90s. If you're not used to such temperatures, consider "heat training" your body before heading to Clanton. You'll want to be ready, so your visit is all peaches and cream. And when you're done, consider heading to nearby Eclectic, one of the quirkiest towns in Alabama.