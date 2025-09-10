Just Outside The Adirondacks Is Vermont's Small Waterfront Town With Crisp Mountain Air And Sugar Shacks

Some Vermont destinations are rightfully popular in autumn, like Woodstock, a New England gem that thrives in the fall. Others, like Stowe, nicknamed Fall's Color Capital and the Ski Capital of the East, draw big tourism numbers through the winter. However, some lesser-known places are just as beautiful and quieter throughout the year, like the waterfront town of Colchester. Known for its scenic biking trails, crisp mountain air, and sugar houses that specialize in the production of maple syrup, it's a refreshing escape in every season.

Colchester is located just 8 miles north of Burlington on the shores of Lake Champlain. Despite being a small town, Colchester has easy proximity to a major travel hub. The Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport is less than 20 minutes away by car and 40 minutes using public transportation. The best way to get around the area is by car, and there are several rental agencies at the airport, making it easy to explore Colchester and the surrounding cities and trails.