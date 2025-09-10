Just Outside The Adirondacks Is Vermont's Small Waterfront Town With Crisp Mountain Air And Sugar Shacks
Some Vermont destinations are rightfully popular in autumn, like Woodstock, a New England gem that thrives in the fall. Others, like Stowe, nicknamed Fall's Color Capital and the Ski Capital of the East, draw big tourism numbers through the winter. However, some lesser-known places are just as beautiful and quieter throughout the year, like the waterfront town of Colchester. Known for its scenic biking trails, crisp mountain air, and sugar houses that specialize in the production of maple syrup, it's a refreshing escape in every season.
Colchester is located just 8 miles north of Burlington on the shores of Lake Champlain. Despite being a small town, Colchester has easy proximity to a major travel hub. The Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport is less than 20 minutes away by car and 40 minutes using public transportation. The best way to get around the area is by car, and there are several rental agencies at the airport, making it easy to explore Colchester and the surrounding cities and trails.
Things to do in Colchester, Vermont
One of the best ways to explore the region is by biking or walking on the Island Line Trail. This 13.4-mile rail-trail, also known as the Colchester Causeway, passes through Burlington and Colchester, crossing the lake and offering views of the Adirondack Mountains along the way. In Colchester, one of the easiest places to access the trail is Causeway Park, where parking is also available. Bike rentals are available ($27 for three hours or $40 per day, at time of writing) right off the trail at Local Motion Trailside Center in nearby Burlington.
After enjoying this picturesque trail, stop into one of the area's sugar houses to see how Vermont maple syrup is made. The process involves drilling a hole into a maple tree, inserting a tap to extract its sap, and then boiling down the sap to remove some of its water content. Poor Farm Sugar Works, which hosts an annual Maple Open House Weekend in early spring, is located just outside Colchester. Other nearby options worth visiting include Palmer's Sugar House in Shelburne and LaFountain Family Maple in Essex Junction.
Where to stay and eat in Colchester, Vermont
There are lots of places to stay in Colchester and the surrounding area, including lakefront cottages and colonial houses available to rent through Airbnb. Right on the water's edge is the luxurious Lakeshore Vermont Inn and Suites, with rustic-chic bungalows. Another excellent option is the Ellis Inn, an elegant restored farmhouse that dates back to the late 18th century.
Grab coffee or a casual lunch with water views at Pioneer Lakeshore Café, or go for burgers and craft beer next door at Rozzi's Lakeshore Tavern. Across the street, Broadacres Creemee Stand makes ice cream sweetened with locally produced maple syrup. The town center and lakefront are walkable, but if you need to get into Burlington, just hop on the Vermont Translines bus that runs to and from the city and the airport. If you're continuing your adventure around the state, there are plenty of Vermont road trips offering scenic views and small-town stops that are worth the drive year-round.