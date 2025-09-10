'Germany's Little Versailles' Is Found In A UNESCO World Heritage City Full Of Film History And Vineyards

Berlin has been ranked as the world's best city for solo travel, and its proximity to gems like Potsdam helps explain why. Potsdam is only about 30 minutes away by train. For those flying in, travelers land at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, ride into central Berlin, and then continue to Potsdam, a trip of about 1.5 hours. Potsdam's closeness to Berlin was crucial to its history as a royal residence — Berlin was Prussia's capital, and Potsdam offered nobles a convenient getaway within reach of their seat of power.

A large portion of Potsdam is occupied by Sanssouci Park, which encompasses the Sanssouci Palace along with several others. Sanssouci Palace was the first, built in the 1740s, and remains the most distinguished. Frederick the Great deliberately chose Sanssouci to be his sanctuary from life's troubles. In fact, its name translates to "without worry." Before you reach the palace, you'll notice the sweeping, tiered vineyard that climbs towards the building, with each terrace edged with glass niches. The vineyard predates the palace and continues to grow wine grapes and various fruits today. Look closely at the niches — those were specifically designed for harvesting figs.

Though stunning in its intricate detail, the Sanssouci Palace is relatively small, intended as an intimate retreat for the king. Meanwhile, the largest of the park's lavish palaces is the New Palace, also commissioned by Frederick the Great in the 18th century. It has a more stately, Baroque architecture. Sanssouci Park showcases a surprising variety of influences, from the functioning Dutch windmill to the ornate Chinese House and the Orangery Palace, modeled after Italy's Villa Medici.