'Germany's Little Versailles' Is Found In A UNESCO World Heritage City Full Of Film History And Vineyards
Sitting just southwest of Germany's capital on the River Havel, Potsdam is a majestic city that was once the retreat of Prussian kings. While Berlin snags the spotlight as one of Europe's best cities to explore after dark, you'll want to see Potsdam's elaborate architecture in daylight to admire it in all its glory. Dotted with no less than 17 palaces, the royal ensemble of Potsdam is recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site for its artistic grandeur. The most famous of these palaces, nicknamed "Germany's little Versailles" by the travel blog EuropeUpClose, is the Sanssouci Palace, the Rococo masterpiece and the beloved summer residence of King Frederick the Great.
Though Potsdam has medieval roots, with its early settlement dating back to the 10th century, it was in the 1700s, under Frederick the Great that it began to take shape as a royal residence. The palaces and monuments were unified as an interconnected complex by the landscaper Peter Joseph Lenné in the mid-1800s. As a result, Potsdam became a city where Baroque palaces, Italian-style vineyards, and sprawling pleasure gardens flow together naturally, forming an aesthetic whole. Beyond the palaces, Potsdam is filled with cafés and museums, and it also has a surprising film history as the site of the world's oldest large-scale film studio.
Admire the eclectic palaces of Potsdam's Sanssouci Park
Berlin has been ranked as the world's best city for solo travel, and its proximity to gems like Potsdam helps explain why. Potsdam is only about 30 minutes away by train. For those flying in, travelers land at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, ride into central Berlin, and then continue to Potsdam, a trip of about 1.5 hours. Potsdam's closeness to Berlin was crucial to its history as a royal residence — Berlin was Prussia's capital, and Potsdam offered nobles a convenient getaway within reach of their seat of power.
A large portion of Potsdam is occupied by Sanssouci Park, which encompasses the Sanssouci Palace along with several others. Sanssouci Palace was the first, built in the 1740s, and remains the most distinguished. Frederick the Great deliberately chose Sanssouci to be his sanctuary from life's troubles. In fact, its name translates to "without worry." Before you reach the palace, you'll notice the sweeping, tiered vineyard that climbs towards the building, with each terrace edged with glass niches. The vineyard predates the palace and continues to grow wine grapes and various fruits today. Look closely at the niches — those were specifically designed for harvesting figs.
Though stunning in its intricate detail, the Sanssouci Palace is relatively small, intended as an intimate retreat for the king. Meanwhile, the largest of the park's lavish palaces is the New Palace, also commissioned by Frederick the Great in the 18th century. It has a more stately, Baroque architecture. Sanssouci Park showcases a surprising variety of influences, from the functioning Dutch windmill to the ornate Chinese House and the Orangery Palace, modeled after Italy's Villa Medici.
Explore the Baroque streets and squares of Potsdam
Even outside the park, Potsdam feels like a city of palaces. The Old Market, a plaza modeled after Roman city squares, is encircled by palatial buildings, including the pink-hued City Palace and the Old Town Hall, crowned with a golden statue of Atlas. On the square, the Museum Barberini is worth a visit. In the 19th century, the building was a mixed-use cultural and residential center, but today it houses a world-class art museum with a distinguished collection of Impressionist paintings.
Just a few blocks east is the New Market Square, a beautifully preserved ensemble of Baroque buildings that were spared from the wreckage of World War II. The square sits beside a restored portion of the city canal, which once wound through the entire city before being filled in during the post-war period. The square is also near Potsdam's Film Museum, the oldest of its kind in Germany. The museum details Potsdam's role in film history. In addition to its World Heritage designation, Potsdam is recognized as a UNESCO City of Film. The local Studio Babelsberg produced works ranging from the 1927 classic "Metropolis" to modern films like "Inglourious Basterds" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel."
Walk north about 15 minutes to see Potsdam's own Brandenburg Gate, not to be confused with Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, which is notorious for being a hotspot for pickpockets. Along the way, you'll pass some lovely cafés, like Café Ricciotti, which has 4.5 stars on Google. For other food options, you could head into the city's red-brick Dutch Quarter and grab a traditional German meal of schnitzel at the popular restaurant Zum Fliegender Holländer.